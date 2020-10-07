CT Kitchen: Chicken loves rice, fall cake needs apples

Spicy Korean-style pork medallions with cabbage slaw from Fine Cooking — Working from home isn’t great in a lot of ways, but I do like that I can start a marinade for a dish like this during lunch and then cook it up for dinner. finecooking.com/recipe/spicy-korean-style-pork-medallions-with-asian-slaw

Rainbow peppers and shrimp with rice noodles from Martha Rose Shulman in the New York Times — A bowlful of red, orange, yellow and green peppers tasted as good as they looked in this easy, super fast stir-fry. Get quick-soaking vermicelli and the only thing that takes any time is the chopping. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1013827-rainbow-peppers-and-shrimp-with-rice-noodles

Pan-fried skate wing with capers by Pierre Franey in the New York Times — I’m still on a learning curve when it comes to fish fillets (oil not hot enough/ oil too hot/ not enough oil/ why is it breaking apart again) but these came out almost perfectly. Also: more bell peppers! cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/9719-pan-fried-skate-wings-with-capers