CT Kitchen: Chicken liver mousse is the comfort food we need

Some people can’t have ice cream in the house. For some the trigger is Snickers, or peanut butter cups (Mom!) or those mini bags of Skittles.
For me, it’s chicken liver mousse.
I was so thrilled to find the recipe in Melissa Clark’s 2020 cookbook “Dinner in French,” I didn’t stop to ask what would happen with this bourbon-spiked, spreadable stuff after I made it. It was too easy! A food processor, some aromatics, a glug of booze. It looked like brown paste, but it tasted incredible.
Later in the week as I scraped the bottom of the jar, I stopped to consider that I put a whole stick of butter in there. Worth it.
After making 11 of its foolproof, elegantly simplified recipes, “Dinner in French” has popped to the top of my Christmas list. I made hearty fall soups, freezing half of each batch in 12-ounce portions. I roasted winter squash and baked a savory, eggy bell pepper pancake called a clafouti.
If, like me, you went a little nuts at the farmers’ market recently, let this cookbook lend a hand. “Dinner in French” costs $34.50 at Bookshop.org, but in the online version of this piece I have shared recipes when I found them.
Roasted tomatoes with lemony anchovy crumbs — I baked this simple tomato gratin for myself for a Sunday lunch with the very last heirloom tomatoes we got from the farm. Slow roasting tomatoes brings out so much sweetness, this would be wonderful even with current grocery stock.
Lentil stew with garlic sausage and goat cheese — Early in pandemic days, my partner brought me a bag of brown lentils as big as my head. This is a very good way to use them, particularly with a smoky, herb-y sausage.
Spatchcocked chicken with Herbes de Provence butter — Y’all know I love a spatchcock! Faster, crispier skin? Fabulous. We adapted this recipe with leg quarters from Ken’s Meat Market in Monona, where they happened to be on sale. Find a friend with a garden whose herbs are on their last legs and throw them at this bird.
Roasted carrots and fennel with pomegranate vinaigrette — I was too optimistic with this one, thinking pomegranates would be in season already. My partner found one, but the arils inside were clear and bitter instead of juicy and red. This easy side dish (similar to one on Food52) is fine without pomegranate seeds, but I’m going to remake it and see.
Beef daube with carrots and honey vinegar — In the Oct. 30 newsletter from NYT Cooking, Sam Sifton wrote that nearly a million people had called up a recipe for an old fashioned beef stew. Clearly we need comfort food. Check out onceuponachef.com for a recipe close to this one.
Roasted butternut squash with lime and hazelnuts — I made this first with acorn squash, then with delicata, and it was excellent both times. The lime juice and zest adds brightness to the sweetness of the squash, and salty anchovies and toasted hazelnuts play off each other in unexpected ways. (Check Dan Kluger’s roasted squash on Food52.)
Sweet pepper and cheddar clafouti — I’ve only ever made cherry clafouti before, so this eggy, crustless, quiche-like cheese and pepper bake was a welcome surprise. If ever I’m in a position to make a breakfast bake for family again, I’ll go here first.
Savory mushroom soup — This was the first recipe in the book that caught my eye, a satisfying fall soup thickened with chickpea flour. I used shiitake, oyster, portabella and button mushrooms, lots of shallots and a splash of vinegar at the end. There’s no cream here, so skipping the butter to start and using veggie stock makes this vegan. (A similar soup is at NYT Cooking.)
Roasted beet, caraway and crème fraiche salad with arugula — There is a lot of crème fraiche in this book, which I’m here for. I love beets, but my partner does not, so I made this salad and ate the entire thing on a night when he went out for fried chicken. (Find a dupe at EatingWell.)
Chicken liver mousse with bourbon — After I giddily shared pictures of my mud-gray, pasty looking mousse on a video chat with friends, one reminded me that the last time I attempted pate I complained about how much work it was. I had used a sieve to get it super smooth, like a cheffy person. I am too old for this fussiness! This time I just bought some fancy cornichons, sprinkled each toast with Maldon salt, and imagined I was in a French restaurant. Et voilà! (Try the one on Epicurious.)
