CT Kitchen: Chicken liver mousse is the comfort food we need

Roasted tomatoes with lemony anchovy crumbs — I baked this simple tomato gratin for myself for a Sunday lunch with the very last heirloom tomatoes we got from the farm. Slow roasting tomatoes brings out so much sweetness, this would be wonderful even with current grocery stock.

Lentil stew with garlic sausage and goat cheese — Early in pandemic days, my partner brought me a bag of brown lentils as big as my head. This is a very good way to use them, particularly with a smoky, herb-y sausage.

Spatchcocked chicken with Herbes de Provence butter — Y’all know I love a spatchcock! Faster, crispier skin? Fabulous. We adapted this recipe with leg quarters from Ken’s Meat Market in Monona, where they happened to be on sale. Find a friend with a garden whose herbs are on their last legs and throw them at this bird.