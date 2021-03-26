CT Kitchen: Burma Superstar and adventures in veganism

Carrot cake cookies — I made oat flour for these cookies by blitzing oats in the food processor. I also attempted to make flax eggs with water and ground flax seed, and after waiting, adding more flax seed and pulling them in and out of the fridge, after 45 minutes I gave up and used two eggs from (cage-free!) chickens. Y’all, these cookies were great. My friend’s toddlers devoured them. I ate one for breakfast today. It wasn’t vegan, but I’m not sad.

Veggie-full curry — Yes, another curry! This one had chickpeas for protein, as well as bell pepper, cauliflower, zucchini and winter squash. A quarter cup of curry powder seemed like a lot, so I trusted my judgment, tasted frequently and adjusted. I thought Lauren would approve.

