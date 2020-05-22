CT Kitchen: Braised pork, Persian greens and spring panzanella

We’re far enough now into quote-unquote “quarantine” that the word, not to mention the practice, has begun to feel tired. Yet even with new routines in place, many of us continue to cook more than in pre-pandemic times.
I’d like to rechristen this column "CT Kitchen." It’s a little more open-ended, but still a space for inspiration, recipe links and ideas pulled from cookbooks and Grandma’s recipe box for a quick Tuesday dinner or a weekend breakfast.
Personally, I just spent a couple weeks on leave. On the first day, I spent the afternoon paging through Samin Nosrat’s best-selling “Salt Fat Acid Heat” (Simon & Schuster, 2017) while listening to her limited series podcast, Home Cooking, that she made with Hrishikesh Hirway.
Nosrat’s encouraging, humorous writerly voice is why I love cookbooks. Homemade mayonnaise is “like a little miracle every time.” Skirt is “a weeknight steak.” In the instructions for Caesar dressing, Nosrat asks, “Has putting a lesson you read in a book into practice ever been this delicious? I doubt it.”
Below are some of the recipes I pulled and made that first week. When I found a version online I’ve linked to them, but consider picking it up. The cookbook itself has fanciful illustrations by Wendy MacNaughton that make it a worthy addition to any collection.
Share what you’ve been cooking! I’m at LChristians@Madison.com and I’d love to hear from you.
Selected recipes from “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat”
Crispiest spatchcocked chicken — Samin Nosrat is such a good teacher. I felt like she was over my shoulder as I took kitchen shears and snipped out the backbone of a whole bird, flipped it over and popped the breastbone so it would lay flat. You’ve got to have some room in your fridge to make this one because after you salt it, the skin dries out for a day on a sheet pan. It helps the skin get crispy! Since making this once, I’ve already returned to this technique with a different spice rub.
Pork braised with chiles — This is another recipe I made twice, splitting a four-pound pork shoulder in two, but it was so good I’d do all four pounds at once next time. This is a slow braise, three-plus hours at a very low temperature, in a mix of onions, tomatoes, dried chiles and beer, all in an uncovered Dutch oven. It’s Wisconsin heresy, but I’m, ah, not much of a beer drinker? When the recipe called for pilsner I just grabbed a Spotted Cow. I think it was a fine substitute.
Bright cabbage slaw — I’ve been getting a community supported agriculture (CSA) box for a good long time and I still struggle with cabbage. I will come back to this recipe for slaw, which is deceptively simple for as good as it is. The key is to toss thinly sliced cabbage with salt and let it sit, then drain that water off. It’s bright, with red onions steeped in lemon juice, and tangy and crunchy. I guess the secret was always more acidity?
Kuku sabzi — I’ve made frittatas before, but never with this ratio of greens to eggs. Imagine taking one of those pound-size plastic containers of spinach and cooking that down until it’s smaller than a softball. You let it cool a little, squeeze the water out, and put it in a skillet with big handfuls of fresh herbs and just enough eggs — say, six — to hold it all together. My kuku didn’t come out as dark as Nosrat’s, but it was really wonderful, both as breakfast and a mid-day snack. A sprinkle of feta is essential.
Spring panzanella with asparagus, feta and mint — Nosrat’s cookbook has four variations on panzanella salad, all of which are good ways to use up that extra sourdough you’ve been baking. I picked the spring variation, naturally, with blanched asparagus, fresh mint, sheep’s milk feta and red wine vinaigrette. The pro move here is to toss half the toasted bread with the vinaigrette, wait 10 minutes, and then finish the salad, so you’ve got some bread that’s softer and some that’s still crunchy. If you’ve got roast chicken, this goes great with it.
Slow-roasted salmon with citrus and herbs — I think this recipe is foolproof. It involves setting an oven on very very low heat (225°F) for a slow cook, 40-50 minutes for a two-pound salmon filet. The original recipe has citrus and herbs, which I did (we had some random blood oranges in the house) but there are variations for soy-glazed salmon and Indian-spiced salmon with cumin, coriander and fennel. Whatever the seasoning, I will be preparing my fish this way for years.
Garlicky green beans — I love doing green beans or snap peas as a side dish, because you can blanch them quickly and then heat them up again in a little flavorful oil right before dinner. This method streamlines that a bit — Nosrat has you throw the beans into simmering water and steaming them, pouring the water off, and adding the garlic and oil at the end, all in the same skillet.
Nekisia’s olive oil and sea salt granola — I didn’t have all the ingredients for this granola, which calls for unsweetened coconut chips and sunflower seeds as well as rolled oats and pumpkin seeds (both of which I did have). I felt emboldened, though, by the rest of the book, so I threw in some flax seed, doubled a few other measurements, added dried cherries at the end and ultimately produced a maple-sweetened cereal that’s been a lovely addition to Greek yogurt.
Pasta with broccoli and bread crumbs — The broccoli in this simple pasta dinner gets cooked far beyond what I would normally do, until it becomes an actual sauce for the penne or bucatini or whatever shape you’re working with. I added some pork sausage to ours to make it more substantial; chopped olives or white beans are good variations too.
