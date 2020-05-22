CT Kitchen: Braised pork, Persian greens and spring panzanella

Bright cabbage slaw — I’ve been getting a community supported agriculture (CSA) box for a good long time and I still struggle with cabbage. I will come back to this recipe for slaw, which is deceptively simple for as good as it is. The key is to toss thinly sliced cabbage with salt and let it sit, then drain that water off. It’s bright, with red onions steeped in lemon juice, and tangy and crunchy. I guess the secret was always more acidity?

Kuku sabzi — I’ve made frittatas before, but never with this ratio of greens to eggs. Imagine taking one of those pound-size plastic containers of spinach and cooking that down until it’s smaller than a softball. You let it cool a little, squeeze the water out, and put it in a skillet with big handfuls of fresh herbs and just enough eggs — say, six — to hold it all together. My kuku didn’t come out as dark as Nosrat’s, but it was really wonderful, both as breakfast and a mid-day snack. A sprinkle of feta is essential.