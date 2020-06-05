CT Kitchen: A summer galette for any fruit

This has been a stressful, exhausting week-plus for a lot of folks. For me, getting back into the kitchen can be a way to recharge and find some semblance of control. When the news is heartbreaking and infuriating, I know I can slice up some fruit, roll out some dough, and bring dessert over to my neighbor’s house. It’s hardly anything, but it helps.

I’ve been spending time lately with Carla Lalli Music’s cookbook, “Where Cooking Begins” (Clarkson Potter, 2019), which recently took home a 2020 James Beard Award in general cooking. Now an editor-at-large, Carla — I’ve consumed enough of the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen YouTube to feel like we’re on a first-name basis — takes the tone of a practical mom who knows you want to do better. She is here to help.

Music devotes an entire section to basic techniques, with “a dozen to sauté” and “a dozen to boil and simmer.” Every recipe has “from the market” and “at home” sections to help you shop smart, with all kinds of ways to “spin it” with substitutions.