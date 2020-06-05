CT Kitchen: A summer galette for any fruit

This has been a stressful, exhausting week-plus for a lot of folks. For me, getting back into the kitchen can be a way to recharge and find some semblance of control. When the news is heartbreaking and infuriating, I know I can slice up some fruit, roll out some dough, and bring dessert over to my neighbor’s house. It’s hardly anything, but it helps.
I’ve been spending time lately with Carla Lalli Music’s cookbook, “Where Cooking Begins” (Clarkson Potter, 2019), which recently took home a 2020 James Beard Award in general cooking. Now an editor-at-large, Carla — I’ve consumed enough of the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen YouTube to feel like we’re on a first-name basis — takes the tone of a practical mom who knows you want to do better. She is here to help.
Music devotes an entire section to basic techniques, with “a dozen to sauté” and “a dozen to boil and simmer.” Every recipe has “from the market” and “at home” sections to help you shop smart, with all kinds of ways to “spin it” with substitutions.
Among chef Carla’s tips? Label everything. Order groceries online (this, before everyone was doing it). Set up your pantry and kitchen in zones so it’s faster to put stuff away. Stock pots and pans that fit the way you cook now, not in your All-Clad fantasy life.
I love cookbooks and good recipes, but one line from the introduction stuck with me: “When you let go of the idea that you have to shop for a specific list of ingredients, you’ll develop the confidence to wing it and make substitutions ... You will cook with all your senses and you will derive more pleasure from your meals.” I aspire.
Recipes from “Where Cooking Begins”
30-minute spatchcock chicken and vegetables — Ever since “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” I’ve been mildly obsessed with cutting the backbones out of my birds. Seasoning here is crushed fennel seeds and red pepper flakes, and the method involves balancing a Dutch oven on top of flattened chicken with a layer of foil in between. Music also calls for a 500-degree oven, which was fine when it was cool and rainy, but I might move it out to the grill next time.
Grilled asparagus with spicy brown butter breadcrumbs — The breadcrumbs on this were dangerously good. I picked up piment d’Espelette for some other thing and hadn’t had it much in rotation, but the sweet kick they gave to this dish makes me want to use it all the time. Grill or roast the asparagus; the breadcrumbs are the star here.
Pasta with cauliflower, sausage and big breadcrumbs — More breadcrumbs! This is pretty similar to some other pastas we’ve made lately with broccoli instead of cauliflower, but I went rogue a bit here and roasted the cauliflower in a very hot oven while the pasta was cooking. I loved the lemon in this, which brightened it right up.
Pan-fried chicken thighs with Italian salsa — I tend to be an alpha cook, which in turn makes my partner wary about sharing space in the kitchen. Last week, covering for furloughed colleagues on late-breaking news, I ran out of time one evening to cook. Thanks to his work, I got to sit down to this beautiful platter of pan-seared chicken thighs, green beans and multi-colored tomato salsa without a lick of effort. It was such a gift.
Pan-roasted salmon with cauli-tartar sauce and chive vinaigrette — Maybe the most useful thing about this cookbook is the “spin it” section. Good fish is maybe-once-a-week expensive for us, so I was happy to find we could make this with whatever we found: steelhead trout, Arctic char, red snapper. We ended up searing some whitefish, fresh from a Great Lake. (This recipe is the technique for the fish; the cauli-tartar sauce is not online.)
Pork steaks with snap pea and scallion salsa — A few years ago, my partner and I ordered a quarter of a pig, which is when I first encountered pork blade steaks, cut from the shoulder. Music, inspired by chef/restaurateur Rachel Yang, calls for an overnight marinade in sake, gochujang, miso and mirin, with scallion tops, ginger and garlic for aromatics. The recipe linked below is similar and a little bit simpler, but I’m sure it’s also excellent.
Any-fruit galette — I’ve been looking for excuses to use the coarse, nutty whole wheat flour we got from Lonesome Stone Milling, owned by a friend of ours in Lone Rock. I made one galette with farmers’ market rhubarb and not quite enough sugar to cut its sourness (oops) and another with thinly sliced apples and nectarines, cleaning out my fruit drawer. Master this dough and you’ll have the perfect vehicle for fresh fruit all summer long.
