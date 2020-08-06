CT Kitchen: A distanced dinner party, nostalgic nachos

Last week, we hosted our first dinner with friends since the start of the pandemic.
My partner put on a mask to pour the wine. I made separate sets of serving dishes. We pushed tables together in the backyard and sat at opposite ends, shouting across the expanse like Michael Keaton and Kim Basinger in the ’89 “Batman.”
For the menu, I went back to summer favorites: grilled chicken legs in a soy/ginger marinade, smashed new potatoes, green beans with walnuts, and sweet corn. We had s’mores over the fire and dark chocolate gelato with fresh berries. My friends brought their sweet dog and a bottle of aged rum.
It was strange not to be able to hug, or even clink glasses for a toast. I had no real back-up plan if it rained. But the emotional rewards of seeing friends in person — I can’t overestimate this.
Below are a few things I’ve been cooking lately. Whether you’re dining alone or cautiously beginning to gather with friends, I hope you are feeling inspired by summer produce. As always, I’ve linked recipes when I can.
Hanger steak with kimchi glaze and miso butter-grilled vegetables by Ravi Kapur in Food and Wine, July 2020 — This recipe kept on giving. First my partner brushed this pineapple-brown sugar kimchi glaze on steak as it cooked. With the extra, I marinated chicken thighs for the following night. Miso butter, slathered on broccoli, summer squash and peppers, later made its way onto grilled sweet corn and into the rice cooker. foodandwine.com/recipes/hanger-steak-kimchi-glaze-and-miso-buttergrilled-vegetables
Peanut butter-miso cookies from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Magazine, July-August 2020 — Shiro miso, like tahini, finds its way into savory dishes in my house, but it’s marvelous for baking too. Mix up these soft, chewy cookies the day before you bake them. Rolling each dough ball in turbinado, a sugar with large golden crystals, adds crunchy texture. 177milkstreet.com/recipes/peanut-butter-miso-cookies (find a similar recipe at NYTimes Cooking)
Mustardy green beans with anchovied walnuts from “Nothing Fancy” by Alison Roman — This is maybe my new favorite way with pole beans, whether green, purple or yellow. I used a whole grain mustard and two types of olive oil here: one for poaching the walnuts, the other for the white wine vinaigrette.
Fancy and beautiful tomato salad from Bon Appetit, August 2020 — How about the name of this? I can’t say no, especially when the farm is giving us gorgeous, multi-colored heirlooms. Creamy feta, lots of herbs, za’atar bloomed in oil, crunchy pita, garlic. This is everything good. bonappetit.com/recipe/fancy-and-beautiful-tomato-salad
Roasted carrot and avocado salad with lime dressing from “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen — Apparently carrots and avocado go together like tomatoes and mozzarella, because I’ve found infinite variations on this recipe. The sweetness of the carrots, tartness of the lime and crunch from toasted sunflower seeds have kept this in heavy rotation at my house. peachyjeanblog.com/chrissy-teigens-roasted-carrot-avocado-salad
Pork glass noodle salad from “Cravings: Hungry for More” — Instead of bean thread noodles in this easy dinner, I used vermicelli rice noodles, which have become a pantry staple for us because they take all of five minutes to cook. I love the dressing on this, a Thai-inspired blend of lime, fish sauce, chilis and garlic, as well as the fresh tomatoes and herbs. eatncolor.com/pork-glass-noodle-salad
Roasted ratatouille tart with goat cheese and mint from “The Fresh and Green Table” by Susie Middleton — Full disclosure: I make this every single summer, and I even blogged about it eight years ago when we all had blogs and 77 Square was a thing. I made it again this week with wheat flour in the dough, and it’s still summer in tart form. finecooking.com/recipe/roasted-ratatouille-tart-with-goat-cheese-and-mint
Roasted mushrooms with gremolata from “Six Seasons” by Joshua McFadden — Vitruvian Farms, where my partner currently works for our community supported agriculture (CSA) share, has started growing some unusual mushrooms. I made this simple gremolata with parsley, lemon, garlic and capers to go with seared lion’s mane, a new-to-me mushroom that tastes a little bit like crab. Apparently they boost memory, too, so I will remember how to cook them next time. splendidtable.org/story/2017/09/26/roasted-mushrooms-gremolata-style
Non-recipe recipe — As an active theater critic coming home from performances at 10 p.m., I had a few go-to dinners: reheated soup, a turkey sandwich, leftovers if I was lucky. My favorite late night writing fuel was nachos for dinner. I made a tray the other day with lean ground beef, 2-year aged cheddar and local veg — summer squash, sweet red onion, rainbow cherry tomatoes, pea shoots.
Then I watched another episode of Padma Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” on Hulu and felt nostalgic. Soon, we will be back in the theater, watching stories onstage. Soon, our dinner parties will get bigger, move inside. Until then, nachos.
