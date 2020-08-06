CT Kitchen: A distanced dinner party, nostalgic nachos

Last week, we hosted our first dinner with friends since the start of the pandemic.

My partner put on a mask to pour the wine. I made separate sets of serving dishes. We pushed tables together in the backyard and sat at opposite ends, shouting across the expanse like Michael Keaton and Kim Basinger in the ’89 “Batman.”

For the menu, I went back to summer favorites: grilled chicken legs in a soy/ginger marinade, smashed new potatoes, green beans with walnuts, and sweet corn. We had s’mores over the fire and dark chocolate gelato with fresh berries. My friends brought their sweet dog and a bottle of aged rum.

It was strange not to be able to hug, or even clink glasses for a toast. I had no real back-up plan if it rained. But the emotional rewards of seeing friends in person — I can’t overestimate this.

Below are a few things I’ve been cooking lately. Whether you’re dining alone or cautiously beginning to gather with friends, I hope you are feeling inspired by summer produce. As always, I’ve linked recipes when I can.