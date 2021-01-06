Cooking the books: 9 cookbooks to kickstart your kitchen

In a universe of recipe blogs and last-minute Google searches, cookbooks have a range of utility. Some are simply to admire — I always think of “Hartwood,” based on the Tulum restaurant of the same name, or those beautiful, inaccessible Nordic cookbooks that were all the thing a few years ago.

Some cookbooks we might keep for nostalgia, like my mom’s spiral-bound Soupçon from the Junior League of Chicago, or the duct-taped “Betty Crocker Cooky Book” that belonged to my grandmother.

I am most inclined toward the useful. Cookbooks do reliable, tested recipes better than anything else. As I kickstart my cooking for another season of dining in, these are some of the cookbooks (and cocktail books) that drew me back into my kitchen in 2020, and a peek at what’s next.

All prices listed are from Bookshop.org, an online bookstore with a mission to financially support local, independent bookstores.