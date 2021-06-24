Coming to King Street, Little Palace embraces 'old school' American Chinese food

Little Palace, a new restaurant planned for downtown Madison, wants to recapture the days when going out for sesame beef and chicken chop suey marked a special occasion.
Three new restaurateurs — former Ha Long Bay general manager Stephanie Le, her sister Jacqueline Le, and Jacqueline’s fiancé, Phillip Lee — said the space at 225 King St. fell into their laps. Most recently it was Mr. Kimchi, a Korean restaurant; before that, it had been Restaurant Muramoto and Cocoliquot.
“We weren’t actively looking, but we always had our eyes open in case something were to happen,” said Jacqueline, who with Lee opened a nail salon, The Shop, in 2019. She and Lee have wanted to open a restaurant since they moved back to Madison from Chicago four years ago.
Little Palace plans to serve American Chinese food, like sesame chicken, fried rice, Mongolian beef, lo mein, hot and sour soup and egg drop soup. “What we think are classics,” Jacqueline said, “what we grew up loving to eat at our aunt’s restaurant.”
Jacqueline and Stephanie’s aunt, Jean Tran, owns and operates Ha Long Bay on Williamson Street. Before opening in 2009, Tran ran a restaurant in Beaver Dam called China Palace. Little Palace will be an homage to that.
Modern Chinese American
The Le sisters have Vietnamese heritage on their dad’s side and a mix of backgrounds, including Lao, on their mom’s. They were born and raised in Madison, while Lee is from Chicago. His first restaurant experience was at the Cheesecake Factory, “a great beginning” that taught him how to remember ingredients and other basics of service.
When he moved to Madison, Lee worked at bars around the Capitol, Café Montmartre among them, before working a stint at Ha Long Bay and being “humbled at how busy and crazy it is.”
“Witnessing over the last couple years, seeing how their family operates, does give me the confidence to know if things go wrong there are plenty of resources to step in,” Lee said. “They have so much experience and knowledge.”
Tran and the sisters’ mom, Vanthaly Le, will be mentors and consultants on the project. In their application to the city, the trio describes themselves as “the children that have grown up and want to take over the family business.”
The Chinese American dishes they want to serve are “as American as apple pie,” but their approach to the business will be more contemporary. They are of the generation that “is afforded the privilege not to have to operate ‘old school’ ... to modernize and engage the business with technology of culture.
“If anything,” the application says, “this opportunity feels more like an obligation of legacy, rather than just a way to make a buck.”
Reclaiming the food of their childhood
Little Palace received City Council approval on June 1 for its alcohol license. They intend to serve “tiki-centric alcoholic beverages ... synonymous with American-Chinese fare.” The restaurateurs have a few professionals in mind to run the kitchen and manage the bar, but they haven’t hired them, and the restaurant does not have a social media presence yet.
Little Palace intends to have a strong takeout and delivery program. Jacqueline and Stephanie will oversee the design of the dining room, which has capacity for about 100 people. Stephanie described it as “old-school Chinese restaurant, but multiplied times two. Like that, but fun.”
“I don’t want to glamorize,” Jacqueline said. “Opening a restaurant is very difficult, and the risks are huge. But it’s better to try. It’s something we truly know second nature.”
Little Palace would enter the downtown Madison restaurant scene at a time when, nationally, Chinese American restaurants have been struggling. During the COVID-19 shutdowns, restaurateurs in Chinatowns around the country reported an increase in race-related attacks.
In a story about author Grace Young’s #savechineserestaurants campaign, Today.com noted last December that “mom-and-pop Chinese restaurants are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.”
At the same time, Asian American chefs are reclaiming the food of their childhoods and redefining how the cuisine is perceived. “Intimately aware of Chinese food’s long and complicated history in the United States, the owners and chefs behind this new crop of restaurants are proud of their Americanized offerings,” Cathy Erway wrote in the New York Times this week. “With a more modern emphasis on branding, marketing and operations, they’re transforming what Chinese takeout can be.”
Lee said that while “optics are important, especially in predominantly white spaces,” the connection to restaurants like Ha Long Bay and the Les’ family history is the more important factor in Little Palace’s aesthetic.
“We’re really excited to do American Chinese food, because we truly love it,” Stephanie said. “I think sometimes people are searching for authenticity — like, ‘That’s not Chinese food! It’s for Americans!’ But that is what it is. That’s why we like it. We grew up with it.”
“Yeah, we’re also American,” said Jacqueline.
“We’re proud to be able to serve that type of food,” Stephanie said.
If everything falls into place, Little Palace could be open by August.
“We love that area. We are in the right place,” Lee said. “We can make this happen.”
