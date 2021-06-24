Coming to King Street, Little Palace embraces 'old school' American Chinese food

“Witnessing over the last couple years, seeing how their family operates, does give me the confidence to know if things go wrong there are plenty of resources to step in,” Lee said. “They have so much experience and knowledge.”

Tran and the sisters’ mom, Vanthaly Le, will be mentors and consultants on the project. In their application to the city, the trio describes themselves as “the children that have grown up and want to take over the family business.”

The Chinese American dishes they want to serve are “as American as apple pie,” but their approach to the business will be more contemporary. They are of the generation that “is afforded the privilege not to have to operate ‘old school’ ... to modernize and engage the business with technology of culture.

“If anything,” the application says, “this opportunity feels more like an obligation of legacy, rather than just a way to make a buck.”

Reclaiming the food of their childhood