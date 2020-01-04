Coming soon to a corner near you: Wine bars, tacos and New American taverns opening in 2020

It’s a truism in the food world that the most exciting new restaurant in town is the one about to open around the corner from your house.

While openings seem to have slowed since the boom of a few years ago, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2020. There’s a dance club going into the Plan B space, a wine bar and a tavern coming to King Street, and a new kind of supper club slated for the train station on West Washington Avenue.

Some of these are still pending approvals from the city, and the whims of construction and financing can, and often do, cause delays. Here’s what we know for now about some of the food and drink coming to Madison this year.

Canopy, 924 Williamson St.

The former location of the nightclub Prism and its predecessor, Plan B, could be home to dancing once again with a new project called Canopy. A tentative business plan submitted to the city notes that Canopy would be run during the day “as a coffee shop, with the intent to cater to students and their studying.” At night it, it would be a nightclub. Projected grand opening is Jan. 18.