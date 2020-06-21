Coming at you like a . . . Salvatore's: DarkHorse restaurant changes name

“I’ve always made it a point to cook incredibly bold,” Spink said. “I like to season heavy. I like to use bold ingredients. I like to shake the palate up.”

A five-spice brisket rigatoni ($17), for example, involved nori (seaweed) brown butter and smoked crème fraiche.

“When you mix it all together into one perfect bite, it’s bold, it’s umami, it’s earthy,” Spink said. “It’s exactly what I want you to remember my cooking for. You can go anywhere and get a rigatoni pasta with mushrooms and butter. And sometimes simple is better.

“That’s just not the way I like to cook. I want you to leave, like, ‘Whoa. That was a lot going on, but it worked and I liked it.’”

Next door Salvatore’s

With two Salvatore’s so close together, will people be confused? DePula hopes to clarify as much as possible on the website where food is coming from. His team was already routing delivery orders from one restaurant through another to handle an early pandemic increase in takeout volume.