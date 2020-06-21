Coming at you like a . . . Salvatore's: DarkHorse restaurant changes name

Four months after opening its doors onto the East Washington corridor and three months into pandemic-induced limits on public gatherings, the new restaurant DarkHorse will become another Salvatore’s pizzeria.
“We were on our way. Sales kept increasing, and then we started doing pretty well with carryout,” said Patrick DePula, who co-owns the new restaurant with chef Jed Spink. “We operated the entire time. We kept DarkHorse going.”
Per guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County, DarkHorse reopened for dine-in service on May 26 at 25% capacity. Now, in phase two of the Forward Dane plan, it can seat up to 50%.
“When we reopened the dining room, we didn’t see a difference,” DePula said. “We needed to make a decision. Do we continue to try to build a brand at the worst possible time to do so? Or do we focus on the brand that we’re successful with?”
DarkHorse took the place of Sujeo, Tory Miller’s pan-Asian restaurant in the Constellation building, at 10 N. Livingston St. As Salvatore’s, it will focus on dine-in, with 10-inch pizzas (no 16-inch) and a longer entrée menu retained from DarkHorse.
DarkHorse already had a pizza oven. DePula was hedging his bets in case the new concept didn’t fly.
This puts two Madison Salvatore’s within three blocks of each other. Since late 2014, there’s been a Salvatore’s Tomato Pies at 912 E. Johnson St. But the Johnson location is quite small, with a handful of tables in a cozy dining area. That intimacy is a liability when a virus is spreading.
“I see it being super uncomfortable for people to dine in there for the foreseeable future,” DePula said, “which limits us to patio dining there.”
In light of that, Salvatore’s on East Johnson will offer carryout and delivery only. The restaurants should soon have their own delivery drivers, too. Salvatore’s in Madison currently contracts with EatStreet.
Salvatore’s on Livingston is DePula’s fourth restaurant serving sauce-on-top New Jersey-style tomato pies. The first Salvatore’s opened in Sun Prairie in 2011. A Monona location opened less than two weeks ago, on June 9.
“The whole concept was to do something not pizza,” DePula said of DarkHorse. “But comfort food is what people are looking for when shit proverbially hits the fan.”
All-caps cooking
The menu at DarkHorse was designed to be malleable, adapting to early summer vegetables and Spink’s own culinary curiosity. He developed a variation on ramen ($14) inspired by Italian wedding soup and an “elote Italiano” ($11), translating the flavors of Mexican street corn onto polenta with marinara aioli and MontAmore parmesan/cheddar. A dish of crispy tofu and Brussels sprouts ($13) Spink borrowed from himself. It was a customer favorite when he was at RED.
“Our tagline is ‘expect the unexpected,’” Spink said. “We don’t want to be tied onto any particular cuisine. We can do what we want and do it in a fun, exciting way. It’s a place to share plates, with many backgrounds and ethnicities (influencing) the menu.
“When you cook what you enjoy eating it’s gonna come out better.”
If DarkHorse had a theme, it would be intensity. Spink punctuated dishes with funky, spicy and umami flavors — fish sauce, shiitake mushrooms, smoked spices and peppercorns.
A “sunny sage” pizza pie ($15/10 inches) emphasized fresh sage and lemon zest. Spink layered subtle heat into Szechuan-style “meatballs” ($15) made with plant-based Impossible Beef and sticky-saucy Korean BBQ wings ($13). A satisfying bluegill po’boy ($13) topped mild, cornmeal-crusted Midwestern fish with an assertive remoulade and pickles.
“I’ve always made it a point to cook incredibly bold,” Spink said. “I like to season heavy. I like to use bold ingredients. I like to shake the palate up.”
A five-spice brisket rigatoni ($17), for example, involved nori (seaweed) brown butter and smoked crème fraiche.
“When you mix it all together into one perfect bite, it’s bold, it’s umami, it’s earthy,” Spink said. “It’s exactly what I want you to remember my cooking for. You can go anywhere and get a rigatoni pasta with mushrooms and butter. And sometimes simple is better.
“That’s just not the way I like to cook. I want you to leave, like, ‘Whoa. That was a lot going on, but it worked and I liked it.’”
Next door Salvatore’s
With two Salvatore’s so close together, will people be confused? DePula hopes to clarify as much as possible on the website where food is coming from. His team was already routing delivery orders from one restaurant through another to handle an early pandemic increase in takeout volume.
Diners “already are confused,” DePula said. “I can’t tell how you how many times we get orders in Sun Prairie and then no one comes to pick it up, and they show up at East Johnson asking about their food. So sure, it will be somewhat confusing, but everything seems to be confusing.”
Across town, interior renovations are on hold at the newest Salvatore’s in a strip mall at 5507 Monona Drive. They’re open for take-out and delivery though, and it’s already going well “with zero advertising,” DePula said.
“We want to make this classic look, like it’s been here forever,” DePula said. “All the plans are done, but we put the remodel on hold for now while we figure out what’s going on with COVID. But we need to monetize the space. We signed a lease prior to this happening.”
For its part, the Salvatore’s on Livingston will retain the “look, theme and vibe” of DarkHorse, which was meant to be a bit punk rock with its chandeliers, ceiling of broken CDs and dark red accents.
As a Salvatore’s, the restaurant will “definitely be a little more family friendly,” DePula said. He wants the service to feel informal, even as servers incorporate precautions like masks, gloves, sanitizing and taking diners’ temperatures.
Spink and DePula are also working on the patio, adding half-bourbon barrel planters and decorative lights.
“When we built out DarkHorse, my plan all along was, ‘If this doesn’t work, this could be a Sal’s,’” DePula said. “That’s one reason pizza ovens were there in the first place.”
