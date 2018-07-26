A pair of brothers is working to transform the former Norway Center on Winnebago Street into a cafe, performance venue and community gathering space.
Though the menu and performance logistics are still in flux, John DeHaven said he ultimately wants the Winnebago Arts Cafe, at 2262 Winnebago St., to bring people together and promote “conversation surrounding, 'How would you live better together?'”
DeHaven envisions a dinner theater or jazz club aesthetic that takes inspiration from the 1920s and highlights the building’s curved roof. After renovations to the building, led by Jacob DeHaven, the interior will feature an arch over the stage, wings on each side and backstage space for performers.
They hope to open by Oct. 1 and have applied for a liquor license.
The space with a 99-person capacity will be “comfortable and classy but not too classy that it feels stuffy,” he said.
“We’ll have tables filling much of the space so people can sit down and enjoy the show and enjoy a meal while they're enjoying the show,” John DeHaven said.
Julie Bloor will be the restaurant manager and brings experience from working at Lucia’s Restaurant in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. DeHaven said Bloor “believes in food as community and wants to be able to build that community through her cooking.”
DeHaven said it is likely the cafe will be open in the morning and afternoon with some full meals in addition to pastries, coffee and “grab-and-go breakfast” options. The menu, which is still being developed, will be “super simple and plant-based.”
He described the Winnebago as filling the gap between Ogden's North Street Diner and Barriques: offering sit-down meals and typical cafe fare.
During performance nights, DeHaven said there could be a regular menu or fixed options that vary depending on the night. Or, the evenings could be used as a space for pop-up restaurants and collaborations with performers.
In addition to performers, DeHaven would also like to see artists exhibit work in the space, which could be sold during silent auctions and the proceeds invested into the community.