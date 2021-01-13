Cluck, a chicken restaurant concept, hatches from Nitty Gritty Downtown

The Nitty Gritty is the latest local restaurant to put forth an online food concept during the COVID-19 slowdown. Suemnicht said it's been in the works for almost five months, but challenges associated with the pandemic made him wait until the new year.

All three Nitty Gritty locations have been operating since restaurants were able to reopen in late May with reduced capacities.

"It's kind of been an interesting, nine or 10 months," Suemnicht said. "Our different locations have done better at different times of the year."

He said the 53-year-old Downtown location had a rough time during the beginning of the pandemic, especially after UW students were told to go home. "Our community here is mostly student ... so those months were really hard Downtown." Middleton and Sun Prairie didn't fare as poorly during that stretch, he said, because people in those areas stayed close to home while supporting local restaurants.

The Sun Prairie location did well in the summer because its patio has seating for 100. Suemnicht said that after students came back in the fall, Downtown went back to being his strongest location.