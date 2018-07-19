Chef Rod Ladson was a man of many sayings and many fans.
“The recipe is only a guide,” Ladson would tell attendees at his cooking demonstrations, where he showed equal ease with his ingredients and his audience. “It’s what you add that makes a difference.”
Ladson, 50, died on July 13 of a heart attack. Married for more than 20 years to Lisa Wiltz-Ladson and a father of two, “Chef Rod” was known best for his work with One City Early Learning Center, 100 Black Men and the Boys & Girls Club, as well as cooking segments on NBC-15/WMTV.
A celebration of life, open to all, is set for this Saturday from 5-10 p.m. in Marshall Park, 2010 Allen Blvd.
Family, friends and colleagues remember his generosity of spirit, his commitment to hospitality and his savvy business skills.
“Chef was great at bringing business to business,” said DeVonte McClung, a joint venture partner at the Madison location of Bonefish Grill, where Ladson was the executive chef and managing partner.
“He would use his position to bring a lot of groups together ... 100 Black Men, nonprofits, the city of Madison,” McClung said. The restaurant “was his conduit to bring everybody in together.”
"It's What You Add"
Ladson grew up in South Carolina and Connecticut in what he called “a family of cooks.” In a 2013 profile in Capital City Hues, Ladson told a story of when he was 13 and came home to find every available bed, couch and floor space full of visiting family.
“What I did was go through the house as quietly as I could and I cooked everything in the house,” Ladson told Hues. “I opened every can. I cooked all of the pasta, the grits and the rice. I boiled the dry beans and fried the eggs and bacon. I baked cakes. ... When they woke up in the morning there was food everywhere.”
“Rod’s Breakfast,” Ladson said, became legendary in his family. His first cooking job was at McDonald’s at age 16, where he moved up the ranks to become a corporate trainer. After studying graphic design at Springfield College in Massachusetts, he took a job at Universal Studios in Orlando.
Eventually Ladson moved to Wisconsin with his wife to be closer to her family, taking a job at a hotel that catered huge buffets for the University of Wisconsin-Madison football team. According to a “Meet the Chef” survey in 2011, he also worked for the Darden Restaurant group at Olive Garden and Smokey Bones.
By 2012, he’d been working at a Middleton location of Johnny’s Italian Grill for nearly five years. When the Middleton Times wrote a profile of him, the reporter remarked on his “long dreadlocks, barrel chest and gregarious personality.”
“He was a handsome brother, really gregarious,” agreed One City founder Kaleem Caire, who met Ladson in 2010 on a Betty Lou Cruise event for local urban professionals. “He had a presence. He was very engaging.”
A few years later at Caire’s invitation, Ladson set up the kitchen and served as the volunteer executive chef for One City Schools, working with Joel Villarroel to create a menu for the students and teach classes for their parents.
“Leftovers are always better,” he told one class, “because all the herbs and spices and salts and seasonings are releasing flavors overnight. ... That’s what you call delicious.”
Ladson joined the local chapter of 100 Black Men, a service organization, which sponsored his cookbook, “It’s What You Add.”
“He was an amazing individual,” said Floyd Rose, board president of 100 Black Men of Madison. “He was as humble as he was brilliant. In the area of culinary arts, he was without equal, but that wasn’t his greatest quality.
“It was his humility and dedication ... to provide (people) with a welcoming environment. They didn’t have to be rich, they didn’t have to be important. He treated all of them as if they were royalty. He set the bar for customer service, in my opinion, as it relates to people of color.”
Ladson also became involved with the Men Who Cook fundraiser for the Kappa Psi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, acting as a judge and coordinator. AKA’s Gloria Ladson-Billings said the chef would also do one of his popular demos at the sorority's annual Walk It Out health and wellness event (coming up this year on July 28).
“We couldn’t place Rod’s workshop opposite anything else because everybody would just go to his,” said Ladson-Billings. She jokingly called Ladson her cousin, though they didn’t check to see if they were really related.
“Rod prepared enough food that we didn’t have to prepare a lunch,” she said. “He was just so wonderful.”
Ladson-Billings recalled that when Ladson was still working at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, he’d gotten very sick. It was hard for him to slow down, she said.
“I think people will look at him as an entrepreneur with a heart,” she said. “We tend to praise people when they make money and are successful, but his whole demeanor was he wanted to help people.”
'Chef Rod style'
Ladson made the move to Bonefish Grill when the Florida-based chain opened a location on the west side in November 2014. Last year, Ladson became the managing partner, which came with 10 percent ownership.
His colleagues called him a leader who put his staff above himself and drew people into the restaurant with the force of his jovial personality.
“Chef was an entertainer,” said Drew Ghelfi, a restaurant manager at Bonefish who worked with Ladson for more than two years. “‘Chef Rod style’ ... that’s heart and soul, that’s what it means to me. That whatever we’re doing, we’re doing 150 percent.
“He was more than a boss to me, he was a mentor,” Ghelfi added. “He empowered me to think about the bigger picture. He humbled my ego.”
Ghelfi recalled the chef’s love of working in the private dining room, which the Madison Bonefish intends to rename in Chef Rod’s honor. Ladson would say, “service is given, hospitality is felt.”
Jenny Meicher Santek, a financial advisor who lives on the west side, would frequently entertain clients with dinners and cooking demos at Bonefish Grill. Right away, she loved how personable and warm Ladson was. He was savvy with marketing the restaurant, too.
“He would ask, ‘What do you think is the biggest compliment to the chef, finishing your plate or getting a to-go box?’” Santek said.
After people answered, he would give them his pitch.
“I want you to come into my restaurant and eat a little bit of your appetizer and put a little to the side,” Santek said. “Get your salad, eat some of it, and put a little to the side.”
Do that for the entrée and the dessert, he’d tell them. Then take all of it to work the next day to show off to your coworkers.
“When people say, ‘Wow, what a great lunch,’ say, ‘Right! I went and I saw Chef Rod last night,’” Santek said. “People just loved it.”
Santek and Ladson-Billings remembered the chef’s beignets with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce and whipped cream (as Santek said, you eat them “dip, dip, swoosh!”). Caire loved his barbecue, steaks and the elaborate hot breakfasts he would make for 100 Black Men gatherings.
Rose said if Ladson had gone back to McDonald’s, Rose’s family would have followed him there.
“The cuisine was amazing, but more importantly he ensured you were going to have a wonderful experience,” Rose said. “He didn’t just do this to black people or brown people or white people, he did this to everybody.
“He was omnipresent. It’s amazing the individuals he touched.”