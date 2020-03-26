Cap Times Quarantine Cooking, Week Two: From pot roast and poke to hearty lentil stew

Non-recipe recipes — It took a little time to get into The Seafood Center inside the east side Willy Street Co-op, but eventually my partner made it home with half a pound of sushi-grade salmon and an ounce of black-tinted tobiko. (If it’s within your means, now might be a great time to get shares of Sitka Salmon.) With the fish, I made a variation on poke bowls: sushi rice seasoned with rice wine vinegar; salmon tossed with a soy sauce, lemon juice and toasted sesame oil; and lots of veggie toppings. I like crunchy stuff, like radishes, cucumbers and snap peas, onion (red onion steeped in lime and scallions), and crispy bits, like fried shallots and furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend. I added mango this time and made a quick spicy mayo with chili garlic sauce, then topped the whole thing with microgreens from SuperCharge! Foods. It was like going out for sushi, almost. Sort of.