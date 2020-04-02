Cap Times Quarantine Cooking, Week Three: It's time to roast a chicken

It’s the third week of the Cap Times Quarantine Cooking Club, which I’ve renamed in service of clarity. I’m a cookbook nerd, but these days so many folks cook off blog/online recipes that “cookbook club” seems a little quaint. “Cooking” is more accurate.
The mission has not changed! Every week we’re bringing you recipe ideas for weeknight suppers, simple lunches, baking projects and freezer meals. Today we’ve got a roasted chicken, easy seared scallops and a short rib stew for cloudy weekends.
Please submit your own thoughts, ideas and favorite recipes to us at lchristians@madison.com. Tell us why you love it!
WEEK THREE
Bitter salad with grapefruit and avocado from “The Comfort Food Diaries” by Emily Nunn — A few things make this a perfect salad for this moment. One is that Meyer lemons, a sweeter, smaller lemon variety, are in season and available right now. The other is that Emily Nunn’s culinary memoir is all about connecting food and heritage with healing. This recipe, which incorporates mint and basil and a simple mustard vinaigrette, is wonderful with roast chicken and potatoes. (See “recipes from readers,” below.)
Spicy baked pasta with cheddar and broccoli rabe from Bon Appetit’s March 2020 issue — I read through my food magazines (including Food & Wine, Saveur and the occasional EatingWell) under specific circumstances. Either we’re camping or I’m in the passenger seat on the way to/from my parents’ house in Ohio. Quarantine has made a magazine reader of me again, which is where Alison Roman’s spicy pasta bake caught my eye. We found broccolini labeled “baby broccoli” and chose a 5-year Hook’s cheddar for the cheese. Yellow, natch.
Roy Choi’s braised short rib stew, adapted in the New York Times — Last weekend, when it was raining and chilly and my favorite blanket was with a neighbor from church for mending, I went looking for something that would stick to my ribs. By some miracle my partner found chestnuts. I forgot the apple juice and subbed in a rutabaga for taro, because if ever there was a time for making do with what you have on hand, it’s right now. This adapts easily to a pressure cooker if you have one.
Sourdough bread from America's Test Kitchen — The joy I felt when I pulled this golden round loaf of bread out of my oven came surprisingly close to how I felt the day I defended my master’s thesis. This recipe is simple, but I wouldn’t call it easy. It took me days of feeding my starter, throwing out a dough I made too soon, watching for bubbles, folding and waiting and making mistakes. But if you love bread and you are up for a project, I have to say, sourdough is very satisfying.
Non-recipe recipes — On late nights when I had to turn out a review of a touring show at Overture Center, I’d often turn to a sheet pan supper for quick sustenance. Recently, I threw together a pan of sausages (pricked with a fork so they don’t burst), halved Brussels sprouts, purple potatoes and sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with kosher salt, pepper and Penzey’s roasted garlic, drizzle with a glug of olive oil, and roast for 15-20 minutes at 425 degrees. (This recipe is similar.)
What David and Lauren are cooking
My friends David and Lauren are two of my favorite restaurant review collaborators. Recently they’ve been cooking a lot of old favorites, like seared, scallops and a Paleo-friendly dinner with pizza vibes.
Scallops, she said, “took a lot of trial and error over the years,” she said. “The technique that changed it for us was Alton Brown’s method for cooking scallops.
The secret: get the pan good and hot or they won’t sear and get that “magical” crust. Lauren and David get their scallops frozen from Aldi and thaw them the day before in the fridge or quickly in cold water. Sear in high-heat oil, like avocado or grapeseed, and if you have a little bacon fat to throw in, do it. Serve with a squeeze of lemon, salt and a sprinkle of paprika, alongside roasted delicata squash (15-20 minutes at 425 degrees).
Lauren and David stock the pantry with four ounce tins of Maesri curry paste, which make the base of Thai curries like panang (spicy) and massaman (sweeter). The method is dead simple: saute the entire can of curry paste in coconut oil, then add cubed chicken, onions, coconut milk, whatever else you want. Inspired by Madison favorite Sa-Bai Thong, Lauren likes to put in potatoes, carrots and apples.
“All of the garlic and galangal and lemongrass are in that tin,” she said. “You get this amazing flavor. ... And you don’t have to guess how much to use, you just use the whole thing. You can’t use too much of this.”
Finally, they made a Paleo/Whole30-friendly recipe that stuck long past that carb-light month. Zucchini pizza boats, similar to a recipe on the blog Our Salty Kitchen, start with browned mushrooms, add Italian sausage and red onion, and finish with pizza (tomato) sauce. I could see this one being kid-friendly too.
Recipes from readers
Nick Brown is an excellent local musician and editor/founder of Daily Coffee News. One of his favorite ways to roast chicken comes from Gordon Hamersley's "Bistro Cooking at Home," which he described as “cover-to-cover comfort food disguised as more upscale bistro fare.”
“This recipe does require a little extra labor with the broiler step for crispy skin, and the sauce,” Brown said. “But it's worth it: tangy Dijon, sweet shallots, fresh citrus, herbs galore, all taken to their sweetest, stickiest place. Plus, it's a great flavor combo to use the leftovers to start a chicken salad, if you're one of the chosen few who has access to fresh bread.”
I spied a used copy of Hamersley’s cookbook on eBay for $5, but I also found a couple versions of this recipe online — the one from The Kitchen Scout is in my fridge right now, and The Boston Globe had an adaptation too.
