Cap Times Quarantine Cooking, Week Three: It's time to roast a chicken

Spicy baked pasta with cheddar and broccoli rabe from Bon Appetit’s March 2020 issue — I read through my food magazines (including Food & Wine, Saveur and the occasional EatingWell) under specific circumstances. Either we’re camping or I’m in the passenger seat on the way to/from my parents’ house in Ohio. Quarantine has made a magazine reader of me again, which is where Alison Roman’s spicy pasta bake caught my eye. We found broccolini labeled “baby broccoli” and chose a 5-year Hook’s cheddar for the cheese. Yellow, natch.

Roy Choi’s braised short rib stew, adapted in the New York Times — Last weekend, when it was raining and chilly and my favorite blanket was with a neighbor from church for mending, I went looking for something that would stick to my ribs. By some miracle my partner found chestnuts. I forgot the apple juice and subbed in a rutabaga for taro, because if ever there was a time for making do with what you have on hand, it’s right now. This adapts easily to a pressure cooker if you have one.