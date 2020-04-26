Cap Times Quarantine Cooking, Week Six: Bone broth, quarantinis and every-cheese lasagna

WEEK SIX

Raspberry ricotta cake by Alison Roman in Bon Appetit, March 2015 — We started the week with another cheesy pasta bake , which left me with several ounces of ricotta. This not-too-sweet cake, another dead simple Alison Roman recipe, was forgiving as I subbed some Greek yogurt and dumped in three half-full bags of berries from my freezer.

Coq au vin rosé from “Dinner in an Instant” by Melissa Clark — My copy of this slim 2017 cookbook has so many sticky notes in it right now I can barely turn the pages. Coq au vin is a good fit for pressure or slow cooking, and another great way to use up leftover (or just “meh”) wine. We skipped the pearl onions even though they’re tasty because I don’t want to send my partner to more than one grocery store. The recipe below from Bon Appetit is a cousin to the one I made, but if you have a pressure cooker, pick this cookbook up.