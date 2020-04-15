Cap Times Quarantine Cooking, Week Five: Red beans and rice, cocoa cookies and a strong Manhattan, stirred

Joseph figured they’d go at least five days with one or both of them eating it.

“I went out a couple weeks ago and the chicken was gone and the ground meat was gone, but all of the big braising cuts of beef were still there ... there were pork shoulders everywhere,” Joseph said. “I’m so happy about this!”

Leah enjoys experimenting with ingredients like gochujang butter (gochujang is Korean red chili paste) and pickling her own beets. She recently joined a Facebook group called “Quarantine Chopped cooking” in which people post pictures of random pantry items and what they made with them. She splits a CSA with nearby family members and mulled what to do with the jicama in her fridge.

“We operate with a small freezer space,” Leah said. “We’ve become very creative. My packing abilities have come into their own.”

Leah’s birthday was in early April. To celebrate, she made classic yellow cupcakes with milk chocolate frosting from “The America’s Test Kitchen Family Cookbook.”