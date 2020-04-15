Cap Times Quarantine Cooking, Week Five: Red beans and rice, cocoa cookies and a strong Manhattan, stirred

We’re now in Week Five of the Cap Times Quarantine Cooking Club, and all I really want is dark chocolate and a Manhattan cocktail. Until we can gather in restaurants again, we’re bringing you recipe ideas for weeknight suppers, simple lunches, baking projects and freezer meals.
Up this week, we’ve got makes-a-ton red beans and rice, beef stew, birthday cupcakes, risotto and tuna salad sandwiches on sourdough. Send your home cooking recommendations to LChristians@madison.com. Tell us why you love it!
WEEK FIVE
Red wine beef stew from “The Good Neighbor Cookbook” by Suzanne Schlosberg and Sara Quessenberry, via Epicurious — In the spirit of the CDC’s exhortations to have a couple weeks’ worth of meals around, I’ve been doing a lot of “make a big pot and freeze half” recipes lately. This hearty stew took care of a dud bottle of red that neither my partner nor I wanted to finish, some frozen arm steak (Costco portions are massive) and carrots that had started to sprout. Note: Stew like this, I think, tends to be better the next day.
Tuna salad with preserved lemon from OvenTales.com — The first time I made preserved lemons because my partner massively overbought them for a cocktail competition/ party we were hosting. I found an easy recipe involving just salt, lemon juice and olive oil, and the results were so tart and complex I now can’t bear to run out. You can buy preserved lemons, of course, and a great way to use them is in a tuna salad like this. I prepped mine with capers, Dijon mustard and Greek yogurt, served with fresh greens on toasted (homemade!) sourdough.
Saucepan fudge drops from “Bittersweet” by Alice Medrich — I’ve been craving chocolate more than usual lately, particularly in that mid-afternoon lull when I’m trying to focus and too much screen time is making my eyes blur. Last weekend I mixed up a batch of these tiny, fudge-y, super simple cocoa cookies, which require no eggs and come together in minutes in a saucepan. Spruce them up with flaky salt or cayenne; either way, they’re perfect with black tea.
Manhattan from “3-Ingredient Cocktails” by Robert Simonson — Written by a Wisconsin native who now writes about spirits for the New York Times, “3-Ingredient Cocktails” has proven a very useful book in these quaran-times. My Good Friday cocktail last week was this one, made with a sweet vermouth we’d been saving, Buffalo Trace bourbon and a dash of Angostura bitters.
Non-recipe recipe: You’d never know it based on how often this dish sends Top Chefs packing, but risotto is extremely easy to make and based on pantry/ freezer staples. You need arborio or carnaroli rice (if you don’t have it, I’ve used pearled barley), an onion or shallot, some leftover wine, and stock or broth. I keep four kinds of Better Than Bouillon on hand, as a cheat. You want a little butter and parmesan to finish.
The rest is up to you! I make shrimp risotto, mushroom risotto, risotto with peas and roasted peppers and winter squash. It’s good with grilled protein. It’s great with a green salad. Don’t fret about stirring or the perfect texture — nobody’s going to tell you to pack your knives and go if your risotto is not soupy enough. Just taste often and trust your instincts.
What Joseph and Leah are cooking
My friends Joseph and Leah recently moved from Madison to Atlanta, Georgia. On a recent video chat, they noted how many Google sheets have been passed among their colleagues with resources and ways to volunteer.
“It’s grassroots, homegrown stuff that’s really cool. That’s been a positive side of this,” Leah said. “All of a sudden, people caring for one another is so visible out there.”
Joseph likes braising large cuts of meat and making their daily bread from “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day” by Jeff Hertzberg and Zoë François. He’s been slow cooking dishes like red beans and rice, inspired by a Sean Brock cookbook and adapted from a Food Network recipe. In place of andouille and ham hock he used cured country ham, and he highly recommended starting with dried beans.
Joseph figured they’d go at least five days with one or both of them eating it.
“I went out a couple weeks ago and the chicken was gone and the ground meat was gone, but all of the big braising cuts of beef were still there ... there were pork shoulders everywhere,” Joseph said. “I’m so happy about this!”
Leah enjoys experimenting with ingredients like gochujang butter (gochujang is Korean red chili paste) and pickling her own beets. She recently joined a Facebook group called “Quarantine Chopped cooking” in which people post pictures of random pantry items and what they made with them. She splits a CSA with nearby family members and mulled what to do with the jicama in her fridge.
“We operate with a small freezer space,” Leah said. “We’ve become very creative. My packing abilities have come into their own.”
Leah’s birthday was in early April. To celebrate, she made classic yellow cupcakes with milk chocolate frosting from “The America’s Test Kitchen Family Cookbook.”
“They’re quite savory for cupcakes, and a little bit eggy,” Leah said. The recipe made 24 cupcakes for a family of two, so she frosted half of them, delivered a few to her family before their Zoom Passover, and turned the rest into strawberry shortcake.
“I am really hyper-conscious of wasting anything,” Leah said. “Maybe another time I would have thrown them out, but in this case I’m trying to repurpose them. The ‘shelter in place’ order is making me rethink food in a good way.”
