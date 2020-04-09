Cap Times Quarantine Cooking Club, Week Four: Birthday budino, coconut coffee cake and salmon on the grill

It’s the fourth week of the Cap Times Quarantine Cooking Club, and we’re digging further into the freezer and pantry to see what we’ve forgotten. Every week we bring you recipe ideas for weeknight suppers, simple lunches, baking projects and freezer meals.
In this installment, we’ve got safer-at-home birthday budino, black bean breakfast tostadas, grain bowls with my favorite quarantine protein, salmon on the grill and tortilla soup. Send your own home cooking recommendations to LChristians@madison.com. Tell us why you love it!
WEEK FOUR
The kale salad that started it all from “Six Seasons” by Joshua McFadden — If you roll your eyes every time someone references kale as “trendy,” blame Wisconsinite-turned-Portland chef McFadden. His kale salad, rubbed with lemon and garlic and tossed with a generous “glug” of olive oil, got written up by the New York Times in 2007 and we’ve never looked back. Homemade croutons, a handful of shaved pecorino and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes make it easy to go through an entire bunch of Tuscan kale in a single sitting.
The only marinade you’ll ever need from “The Barbecue! Bible” by Steve Raichlen — I’ve made this marinade so many times I pretty much have it memorized. It’s super fresh, with lemon juice and lemon zest, and full of as many fresh herbs as you’ve got. I often add grainy mustard for an extra punch, or a tiny pinch of sugar. It’s fast and fantastic. Most recently I used it on chicken thigh/leg quarters we threw on the grill, but I’ve used it for everything from firm fish fillets to pressed tofu, flank steak and even lamb.
Lamb blade chops from Food52’s “A New Way to Dinner” by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs — My mom and dad were supposed to come up this weekend for Good Friday and Easter. We were supposed to have a ham. Instead I’ll be going back to this recipe for lamb with an herb-backed green sauce, made with parsley, basil, capers and crushed red pepper. I’ll make fingerling potatoes to finish on the grill, and steam some fat artichokes. We’ll drink red wine. Over dessert I’ll call my parents to confirm they’re not leaving the house either.
Non-recipe recipe: Before I made my meal plan for the week, I dug around in the pantry to see what was lurking there and came up with a bag of fresh-ish farro. I cooked it off in the Instant Pot and cooled it down for later. At lunchtime, I grabbed kimchi from the door of my fridge (I like Milwaukee-made Jeff’s Zimchi), a 6-minute soft-boiled egg (prime quarantine protein!), massaged kale that didn’t make it into the salad above and a few other staples, including ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil. This grain bowl is based on a Melissa Clark recipe, but it’s infinitely variable. I think I put a roasted beet in mine, and some avocado and cilantro. Riffing encouraged.
What Nicole’s cooking
I reached my friend Nicole while she was prepping face masks made from quilting scraps. She held one up, bright red with a paisley-ish pattern. “It’s kind of viral-looking, right?” she said.
Nicole’s birthday was in late March. By that time most of us were homebound, so she did “extensive internet research” on how to make the butterscotch pudding she loves at the downtown Italian restaurant Osteria Papavero. She settled on a recipe from Bon Appetit’s September 2011 issue, but it was a flop — “soupy budino sadness,” she said.
“You stick in it a Mason jar and it looks amazing, but it’s lies, nothing but Instagram tomfoolery,” Nicole said. Her next bid for budino will involve heavy cream and dark rum, recipe courtesy of Nancy Silverton at Pizzeria Mozza as reprinted in Food52’s Genius Desserts (also at Saveur).
Nicole has a substantial cookbook collection. She pulled out Tara O’Brady’s “Seven Spoons” to make her great, basic chocolate chip cookies, and called on “Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook” to make tortilla soup, “a vegan recipe that I promptly decided not to make vegan and used chicken stock instead of vegetable stock,” she said.
A recipe for breakfast black bean tostadas with purple cabbage slaw, recommended by Nicole’s sister-in-law, came out of Food52 Vegan, another cookbook from the always-reliable brand. She’d double the spices in it next time, but otherwise “it was really tasty,” Nicole said. “It wasn’t made (only) with pantry staples but it was pretty simple.”
Another option for breakfast? Cake! Nicole made a thick, comforting cornmeal loaf cake from a recent New York Times feature by Melissa Clark using full-fat Fage Greek yogurt and coconut oil, as well as half portions each of finely ground cornmeal and polenta. This was delicious toasted in the morning. She would add lavender flowers next time; I might do it with olive oil and orange or lemon zest.
The coconut oil, Nicole said, was “not past its prime, but getting there.” She figured, “it’s just me. Who cares? If I fail, I can rage eat it.”
“So far nothing has been so bad that I couldn’t eat it,” she said. “I might just be developing a strong stomach. Now is the time to clean out the fridge!”
What Ruthie’s cooking
With this shift to more cooking at home and near full-time online life, food bloggers are coming into their own. New Cap Times photographer Ruthie Hauge frequently sources from blogs for her family’s Paleo-friendly meals (read: more meat and veggies, fewer grains).
Earlier this week, they capitalized on the nice weather by putting salmon right onto the grill. The filets got a familiar marinade/sauce built on honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger and sesame oil, with optional Sriracha for a little heat and scallions if you’ve got them. Find the recipe on damndelicious.net.
If you’re anti-gluten and happen to have tapioca flour and coconut flour in the pantry, give a crumb-topped coffee cake a shot. The topping includes coconut sugar, coconut flour and coconut oil, so it definitely has a beachy vibe. The recipe comes from asaucykitchen.com.
Finally, once the cool and rainy weather comes back, I’m eyeing preps like this one Ruthie made recently — boneless pork chops, seared and finished with a pan sauce mounted with butter. Serve it with rutabaga truffle fries, rosemary aioli, and microgreens dressed with honey mustard vinaigrette if you want the full experience. Find the pork chop recipe at inspiredtaste.net.
