Cap Times Quarantine Cooking Club, Week Four: Birthday budino, coconut coffee cake and salmon on the grill

Non-recipe recipe: Before I made my meal plan for the week, I dug around in the pantry to see what was lurking there and came up with a bag of fresh-ish farro. I cooked it off in the Instant Pot and cooled it down for later. At lunchtime, I grabbed kimchi from the door of my fridge (I like Milwaukee-made Jeff’s Zimchi), a 6-minute soft-boiled egg (prime quarantine protein!), massaged kale that didn’t make it into the salad above and a few other staples, including ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil. This grain bowl is based on a Melissa Clark recipe, but it’s infinitely variable. I think I put a roasted beet in mine, and some avocado and cilantro. Riffing encouraged.