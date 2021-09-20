Cap Times Idea Fest: Madison food entrepreneurs take the plunge

The entire staff would pitch in for long days of canning beers in the brewery. At night, DuPlanty would load up mini-kegs and head to Milwaukee, where the bars were still allowed to be open, and sell beer there. Those late-night drives back and forth on Interstate 94 sparked one of the many clever names of Young Blood’s beers, “The Tale of Midnight Bill.”

“If we had stayed on our initial trajectory, we never would have opened our doors,” said DuPlanty, who serves as sales director for Young Blood.

Harriet Gomez’s Keur Fatou Catering began as a table her family would set up at Africa Fest to sell home-cooked Gambian and Senegalese food. They drew such large crowds that they launched the catering business, aimed at large public events like Africa Fest.

Of course, when large public events were canceled during the past year, the company had to adjust.

“There’s no point in stopping now,” Gomez said was the family's thinking at the time. “We can pause and fix the issues we have, but we have to keep going.”