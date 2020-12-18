Cafe Hollander pops a tent, offers 'dinner and a show' to healthcare workers

In 2020, restaurateurs became improvisers.
They started new takeout and to-go options, running a taco company out of a brewpub kitchen or a virtual burger brand from a bar. They ramped up COVID-19 safety precautions using technology and new cleaning protocols.
Recently, dining establishments began adding heated outdoor domes designed for pre-existing pods.
Lowlands Group CEO Eric Wagner and his team looked at this dining landscape and said, “Yes, and.”
To snack-centric and family meal takeout options launched this week and a newly decorated 20-by-30 foot tent at Café Hollander in Hilldale, Lowlands added a collaboration with nine Milwaukee area arts organizations and free meals for frontline healthcare workers.
200 of these “dinner and a show” packages, subsidized in part by Dancing Goat Distillery, will be made available to healthcare workers in Madison. Sign up starts Friday at noon at lowlandsgroup.com, and boxes can be picked up the week of Dec. 21-24.
“Throughout this whole thing, there were different ways to handle it,” Wagner said. “One of them was to sit back and do nothing and hope things change. That’s never been our culture.”
A business on top of a business
The Lowlands Group is the Milwaukee-based parent company of Café Hollander, open in Hilldale since 2015. Lowlands runs eight restaurants, including Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, in five municipalities.
“The restaurant business is challenging in normal times,” Wagner said. “To operate with health protocols and safety procedures was like running another business on top of our business.”
Milwaukee required restaurants to submit a COVID-19 safety plan before reopening, which Lowlands was quick to do. Some of its suburban restaurants were permitted to open at 50-75% of capacity, though the need to keep tables well-spaced kept occupancy percentages down. They added partitions and became “experts in contact tracing,” Wagner said.
“With the mask mandate, capacity restrictions and cleaning protocols, restaurant managers are under more pressure than they have ever been,” he said. “It has been an extreme challenge.”
With 25% indoor capacity limits for much of the year in Dane County, Madison’s Café Hollander has fared the worst, financially, of all of the restaurants.
“The 25% capacity is pretty brutal. Even when you get to 50% it’s still awful,” Wagner said. “I can’t believe that any casual dining restaurants are making any money at all. But at 50% you can keep people six feet away and do it safely, and we’ve invested in partitions and vestibules to keep people separated. But at 25% it’s impossible to survive.”
Lowlands restaurants have large patios, which was helpful during the summer. For winter, many had already installed domes, shanties and heated greenhouses (called “canal houses”). Where last year the Hilldale Café Hollander had an ice bar as an attraction, this year it has a new “Hilldale chalet” and that tent.
Lowlands purchases or rents industrial blowers that push air into the tent with enough blowing power to change the air every five to 15 minutes, Wagner said.
The tents and domes “are very safe environments for a number of reasons,” he said. They have a disinfectant fogging machine to use to clean the domes between parties, and “these things are sieves,” he said. “It’s natural air we’re blowing in.”
Given the expense of purchasing the domes and greenhouses ($1,200-$3,000), running electricity to them and sometimes upgrading the electricity in the building, plus decorations and repairs, these outdoor options are no small investment.
“We’re still not sure they’re going to be incredibly profitable with the amount we have invested,” Wagner said. “But winter can technically last until the end of April. We’re hoping to use them into May.”
Helping performers too
The impetus for this recent frontline healthcare workers’ package came from a part-owner of Lowlands, Keith Mardak, who offered the first substantial donation. Lowlands brought on more donors and connected with the Medical College of Wisconsin, which will be notifying its staff (Wagner noted that healthcare workers in every hospital system qualify).
The donation includes either a family meal (like the Modern Family Feast, $50, with meatloaf, bacon-cheddar broccoli, a quinoa bowl, mac and cheese and more) or one of Hollander’s new “Snackuterie” boxes. These $35 boxes were developed by chef Rebecca Berkshire with everything from pickles, cheese, salami and fruit to doughnuts (in the brunch boxes), candied walnuts and chocolate.
Some restaurants were supporting healthcare workers early on in the pandemic. Wagner believes “they need it more now. They’ve been doing what they’re doing for such a long time.”
Recipients will also get a ticket to stream a virtual show. Among those participating are “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” from Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Skylight Music Theatre’s “Skylight Sings,” “The Nutcracker: Short and Sweet” at Milwaukee Ballet and “Carols and Classics” from Florentine Opera. (See sidebar for a full list.)
“We’re hoping these kinds of partnerships are things we can continue to do next year,” Wagner said, “and kind of turn this into a program. Restaurants are obviously being really hurt by this (pandemic), but so are performance artists.”
