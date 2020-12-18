Cafe Hollander pops a tent, offers 'dinner and a show' to health care workers

Lowlands purchases or rents industrial blowers that push air into the tent with enough blowing power to change the air every five to 15 minutes, Wagner said.

The tents and domes “are very safe environments for a number of reasons,” he said. They have a disinfectant fogging machine to use to clean the domes between parties, and “these things are sieves,” he said. “It’s natural air we’re blowing in.”

Given the expense of purchasing the domes and greenhouses ($1,200-$3,000), running electricity to them and sometimes upgrading the electricity in the building, plus decorations and repairs, these outdoor options are no small investment.

“We’re still not sure they’re going to be incredibly profitable with the amount we have invested,” Wagner said. “But winter can technically last until the end of April. We’re hoping to use them into May.”

Helping performers too

The impetus for this recent frontline healthcare workers’ package came from a part-owner of Lowlands, Keith Mardak, who offered the first substantial donation. Lowlands brought on more donors and connected with the Medical College of Wisconsin, which will be notifying its staff (Wagner noted that healthcare workers in every hospital system qualify).