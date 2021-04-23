'Built for pandemics': Food carts find ways to stay viable during pandemic

“I wouldn’t say anyone had great luck, but people did survive,” Blake-Horst said. “Most of our food carts are coming back.”

With help from a street vending staff member, Blake-Horst said she’s spent the last two months checking in with food cart vendors and sidewalk cafe operators, letting them know that the city has extended their licenses.

She’s been talking by phone with new operators and those looking to start businesses. “I think people are optimistic that they’ll have opportunities this summer and into the next year.”

For 2020 and 2021, the city waived licensing fees for current and new applicants, but vendors will need to pay reduced health department fees for the season that started April 15.

The license extension for all vending licenses — food carts, sidewalk cafes, merchant vending, gameday vending, and art and crafts — goes through April 14, 2022. It also includes the extended Streatery program, which allows restaurants to expand outdoor dining into parking lots, sidewalks, streets and alleys.

Rosnow, who went to culinary school at the former Art Institutes International Minnesota in Minneapolis, operates the cart by himself and said his plan is to continue to serve the lunch crowd Downtown.