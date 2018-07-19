It's not just cheese curds and popcorn at your local brewpub. Madison brewpubs have upped their menus in recent years, offering food whose quality and inventiveness can rival more food-focused establishments. Each day this week, we'll be looking at the menu of a different brewpub in and around Madison.
For longtime Madison residents, the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company is probably what they think of first when they think of brewpub food.
Not only is the Dane the city’s oldest brewpub, having opened downtown on Doty Street 24 years ago, it also has three other Madison area locations: Fitchburg, the Hilldale Shopping Center and the far east side off of Cottage Grove Road.
Executive Chef Matt Pace says the Dane offers “a little something for everyone” and that’s not just due to the Dane’s geographic reach, but also to what Pace describes as its range of visitors — a combination of established Madison residents (some of whom first went to the Dane with their parents) and out-of town visitors who see it as a destination.
So for a brewpub, the menu’s pretty extensive.
Yes, there is plenty of classic pub fare like burgers, chicken wings, fish tacos, cheese curds and nachos. Not intended to compete with Madison’s high-end restaurants, the menu has only one dinner entree over $16 (a $24 ribeye steak), and sandwiches with sides are mostly in the $10 range.
But the Dane is a Madison institution, so there are more inventive options, too, and more so since a Pace-led menu redesign debuted a few weeks ago. New options include appetizers like beer-braised pork belly with watermelon ($10), roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower ($12), and deep-fried Filipino spring rolls ($9). Pace said he’s particularly pleased with the Nashville fried chicken sliders ($11.50) and their homemade pickles brined in the Dane’s own Scotch ale.
Some of the Dane’s most loyal customers are the thousands of Madison Ultimate Frisbee Players whose teams get two free pitchers of beer twice a week from the Dane (MUFA’s longtime sponsor), so they’re a good bellwether group to gauge reactions to the new menu. A recent, highly unscientific survey of them on Facebook revealed a fair number of pangs for departed favorites (Farewell southwest tortellini and beer bread with honey butter), but there were plenty of warm reactions for the new items, too.
“Whoever put pork over watermelon was a genius,” remarked one.