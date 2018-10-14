With two floors, two bars, three separate event spaces and an outdoor patio that seats almost 100 people, Boulder Brew Pub in Verona is far from a hole-in-the-wall bar and grill. The vaulted ceilings, wood pillars and warm-lighted hanging lanterns gives the pub a country club feel, while the rock music and comfort food boasts “All are welcome!” whether in sweats or slacks.
“There’s passion in this place,” said Greg Dorsey, the pub’s executive chef. “Passion for our business to grow, passion for our customers and, of course, passion for our beer and food. It’s a family here.”
Boulder just opened this past February, after new owners bought the old building, formerly Gray’s Tied House. Though the building has a new look, every member of Gray’s cooking staff was kept on to be a part of the new Boulder family, including Dorsey who has been with the building for over three years and decided to put some “fresh” twists on the menu’s brick oven specials.
“That’s one of my favorite stations,” said Dorsey gesturing to the brick furnace. “Everything is fresh from that oven. We make our own pizza sauce, hand-toss all our dough…just about everything is made in-house. For us, fresher means better.”
Pre-made, frozen food was a common theme during the Gray’s days, Dorsey said. But since the change, Dorsey and his staff have dedicated their time to finding local protein and vegetable vendors so that everything from their Margherita Pizza ($12-$20) to their Brick Oven Steak Sandwich ($14) has a home-made taste.
“I’ve never been a fan of frozen food,” said Dorsey. “The thing in our kitchen is, ‘Make it with love.’ That’s something the guys in the kitchen started and it carries to the front of the house.”
This is also a practice that stems from Dorsey’s “food-centered family.” Teaching him to cook the day he was old enough to get above a stove, Dorsey’s grandmother remains one of his biggest influences.
“It’s kind of funny, a little embarrassing and cute at the same time, but I would always buy cookbooks as a kid and my grandmother still has all of them,” said Dorsey. “It took me a while to realize that every job I had that wasn’t food, never really made me happy. When I’m in a kitchen, those are the happy times.”
Dorsey’s goal is to share those happy times with his customers by presenting comfort food guests can feel good about eating. Two of the most popular items on Boulder’s menu—the Wisco Porker Pizza and the Sicilian Sandwich—are specials that Dorsey takes particular pride in with both creativity and quality of ingredients.
The Wisco Porker ($12-$20) is a “meat-lovers” pizza. With Italian sausage from Chicago joined with pepperoni and Canadian bacon atop a red sea of marinara and mozzarella, it’s a carnivorous carnival on crust. As Dorsey pulls the fresh ten-inch meat pie out of the fire, there’s a satisfying “crunch” that follows the as he slices through the baked dough.
“This is definitely one of my favorite pizzas,” said Dorsey. “I mean, what’s not to love? It’s lots of meat and lots of cheese. It’s a proud Wisconsin pizza.”
Of course, pizzas are not the only meals fashioned inside the brick oven. The Sicilian ($13), a sandwich of Dorsey’s own design, is a new menu item born of Boulder only. Capicola ham, turkey, Jones’ local thick-cut bacon, salami and swiss cheese are the core for this monstrous and delicious gourmet creation. But what makes this sandwich particularly unique are the deep-fried banana peppers drizzled with house-made lemon herb mayo.
“It’s a big pile but you kind of just have to go after it,” said Dorsey, showing no mercy while taking a mouthful of what the kitchen staff call “the 12-napkin sandwich.”
Dorsey is also currently working on a new menu for Boulder, which will still be rooted in “comfort food,” but with some new takes on the classics and will hopefully premier in the next three or four weeks. While Boulder can’t officially do beer and food pairings yet, Dorsey also hopes to eventually add some beer into the pizzas to give a little more flavor.
“The second that licensing comes through, I can guarantee you we will have the biggest party Madison has ever heard of,” said Dorsey. “There will be more beer and more food than anybody can expect.”
Despite the recent transition from Gray’s, Boulder still has a packed house for lunch and dinner. While the pub’s guest count shows no sign of slowing, Dorsey also continues to stand firm in not allowing the slip into frozen food, cutting all the veggies daily and showing up two hours before doors open to make the bread.
“When things are busy, it’s insane how easy it is to put a stern face on, be grumpy and just work, work, work. But there’s not a serious bone in my kitchen because it’s like playtime for us,” said Dorsey. “If guests see us having a good time making their food, they’re going to have a good time eating their food.”