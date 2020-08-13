Black Restaurant Week to honor legacy of Milele Chikasa Anana

Madison’s fifth annual Black Restaurant Week will honor the legacy of Milele Chikasa Anana, who died in May at age 86. Anana was a community leader and publisher of UMOJA Magazine, who pioneered the event in 2016.
“Ms. Milele’s life’s work was to empower Black businesses and creating Black Restaurant Week was something she was very proud of,” said Camille Carter, the Madison Black Chamber president. “The same characteristics she displayed, including passion, dedication and integrity, I see in our local Black restaurants.”
Black Restaurant Week will run this Sunday, Aug. 16, through Aug. 23 and feature over 30 Black-owned restaurants, caterers, bakeries, dessert makers and specialty stores. The event aims to increase visibility and patronage of Black-owned restaurants in Dane County.
“I’m pretty much known as the cookie lady now,” said Latisha McDuffy, owner of Mo’Betta Butter Cookies. McDuffy has participated in Black Restaurant week for several years and said the experience is always rewarding.
“With all that’s going on in the world, there are some times when Black businesses get kinda pushed aside,” she said. Honoring Black-owned businesses is important, she said, because it reminds her and shows children that “if you work hard, you have whatever you want.”
Chef James Bloodsaw, owner of the plant-based caterer Just Veggiez, said that the event helps bring in new customers for businesses, which is especially needed right now because of COVID-19.
“It gives Black restaurants the opportunity to showcase their food,” he said. “Especially at the Jamboree, people can come to try the food and potentially become future customers.”
Due to COVID-19, organizers have added additional safety measures, including the Marketplace BRW app, which will allow customers to pre-order items. The app is available on the Madison Black Chamber website and is set to launch Sunday Aug. 16. Pre-order sales will be open through Aug. 19.
Pick-up will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the FEED Kitchens parking lot at 1219 N. Sherman Ave.
In the same location, the Strolling Walk Up & To-Go Jamboree Taste will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23. The event will feature $5 sample entrees by caterers and food carts and follow extra safety precautions.
“Due to the current circumstances, locals will find that we’ve made several enhancements to Black Restaurant Week so they can still enjoy a full experience of Black culture, cuisine and talents of numerous Black-owned businesses, but in a safe and socially responsible manner,” Carter said.
