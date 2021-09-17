'Bizarre Foods' host and chef Andrew Zimmern coming to Madison

When chef and culinary travel TV host Andrew Zimmern shares unvarnished opinions about immigration policy, vaccine mandates and food insecurity, he can get pushback. Why, people ask, do chefs have such strong takes on these things?
“I say, well, chefs are entrepreneurs who own small businesses,” said Zimmern. “They’re creators and artists and they help to create the cultural fabric of their communities.
“More importantly, they interface with work and business practices, with charitable work, human health and wellness, insurance issues. They interface with farmers and agriculture. I could keep going down the list.”
Since stints in the kitchen of Minneapolis restaurants and a column in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine in the 1990s, Zimmern has become an international star, first known for his work on “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel.
Today, Zimmern is a a multi-hyphenate: television producer, author, educator, advocate. His two latest series are “What’s Eating America,” five episodes on MSNBC, and “Family Dinner” on Discovery+.
On Tuesday night, the Minneapolis-based Zimmern will kick off the first in-person Madison College Chef Series event of 2021-22. Kyle Cherek, former host of “Wisconsin Foodie,” hosts the series, which launched in 2017 and has featured high profile chefs like Graham Elliot, Sarah Grueneberg, Gavin Kaysen and Adrian Lipscombe. The first event is free and will be held in the Protective Services Fire Bay at Madison College to allow for better air circulation.
Zimmern spoke with the Cap Times about why he’s not into tipping, how to think differently about menu prices, and what cooking the food of other cultures can teach us.
When the Independent Restaurant Coalition formed in 2020, I was surprised it didn’t already exist. What strides have you seen in terms of advocacy?
It’s long overdue. I think people in the food community have been undervalued for generations and I’m glad they’re finally being valued from a public policy and social and political advocacy standpoint. It’s important to be listening.
The advocacy, the growth model, and the leadership in Independent Restaurant Coalition is strong and more representative of the restaurant community. My hope is, whether it takes two, five or 10 years, at some point the IRC becomes the voice for all people in our business.
And we should have a cabinet level position related to food — a food czar, or a food secretary. Food is a massive issue in this country, and we should recognize it as such.
How do you feel about tipping?
I’m not into tipping. This pandemic has been a crisis for restaurants and businesses and human beings. But one thing that’s come out of it is so many restaurants are doing service charges, more than any other time in our history.
Restaurateurs were like, ‘OK, so I tell someone making $10 that now they’re going to make $8. Everyone in the restaurant is going to make $8. (The employee) is going to say, that’s ridiculous, I’m going to go next door and make $10.’
There’s that saying, ‘The universe just did for me what I could not do for myself.’ When places reopened, they were able to do a service charge, which I think is much more humane. The closures allowed people to open again with different rules. Everyone saw the opportunity: 'OK, now we can do this. We already closed, everyone’s furloughed.'
What other changes do you think restaurants need?
It’s going to be uncomfortable at first, but I believe the secret to a more sustainable restaurant economy is restaurateurs charging plate prices that are financially appropriate. That means less reliance on expensive ingredients, greater portions of vegetables, beans, farinaceous (starchy) foods.
I was doing a lecture series at the CIA (Culinary Institute of America) in Napa Valley, at Copia, Traci Des Jardins had just closed Jardinière, which for 25 years was one of the best restaurants in the country.
The year before the closure, she said, ‘I tried to put a service charge on the menu and my customers revolted.’ She raised prices to take better care of her people — give health insurance, paid sick leave, give everyone a raise. She tried to put a service charge on the menu. Nothing worked.
When (Jardinière) opened, the roasted half chicken with farmers’ market vegetables and pan jus and potatoes was, whatever, $21. (Des Jardins) said, ‘Our costs have gone up 500% with rent and insurance and payroll.’ Hundreds of percentage points. The cost of chicken has gone up dramatically. Vegetables have gone up, ‘but I can’t raise my chicken price.’
I have had this problem in restaurants I’ve owned. You put on linguine alla vognole, linguine with clam sauce. The clams have gone up, the pasta’s gone up, the insurance and rent and pay for the cooks has gone up, but I can’t charge more than $14-$15 in Minnesota for a bowl of pasta, even though I should be charging $22.
That’s one of the biggest changes I hope is coming, slowly but surely. I’ve seen prices up on menus everywhere I travel.
Is cooking the foods of cultures that are not our own a good way to experience them, or is that too simplistic?
That’s what we need to be doing. Simple is always better; perfection is the enemy of good.
That’s why I’m making a soup from Thailand in my demo (tom kha gai), a hot and sour coconut chicken soup. It happens to be one of the three most popular dishes in Thai restaurants, but I want people to cook that at home.
As Americans, we inhale other cultures first through our mouths. We appreciate Mexican food everywhere in this country ... but we appreciate the food before the dance, music, painting, sculpture and history, and most sad of all, before we appreciate the people.
The world is not made up of tacos and bowls of French onion soup and chicken fried rice. The world is made up of people. We need to focus on people and let everything else follow.
