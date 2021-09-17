'Bizarre Foods' host and chef Andrew Zimmern coming to Madison

Restaurateurs were like, ‘OK, so I tell someone making $10 that now they’re going to make $8. Everyone in the restaurant is going to make $8. (The employee) is going to say, that’s ridiculous, I’m going to go next door and make $10.’

There’s that saying, ‘The universe just did for me what I could not do for myself.’ When places reopened, they were able to do a service charge, which I think is much more humane. The closures allowed people to open again with different rules. Everyone saw the opportunity: 'OK, now we can do this. We already closed, everyone’s furloughed.'

What other changes do you think restaurants need?

It’s going to be uncomfortable at first, but I believe the secret to a more sustainable restaurant economy is restaurateurs charging plate prices that are financially appropriate. That means less reliance on expensive ingredients, greater portions of vegetables, beans, farinaceous (starchy) foods.

I was doing a lecture series at the CIA (Culinary Institute of America) in Napa Valley, at Copia, Traci Des Jardins had just closed Jardinière, which for 25 years was one of the best restaurants in the country.