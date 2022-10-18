Working Draft, Great Dane and Giant Jones win prestigious beer awards

Three Madison breweries took home medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver, Colorado.

Working Draft Beer Co. won a gold medal out of 47 entries in the German-style Doppelbock or Eisbock beer style category for its Klosterade, a German-style Doppelbock.

The Great Dane Brewing Co. received a bronze out of 207 entries for its Great Dane Oktoberfest in the German-style Maerzen category.

Giant Jones Brewing Co. took bronze out of 70 entries for its Doppelsticke Altbier in the Other Strong Beer category.

Held by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the United States.

This was the fourth time Great Dane's Oktoberfest has won an award in the competition.

"Oktoberfest beers are the most anticipated of all seasonal brews," Rob LoBreglio, Great Dane’s brewmaster and co-founder, said in a press release. "Having won a fourth medal in this highly competitive category reaffirms the Great Dane’s commitment to brewing all beers, traditional or innovative, with integrity and attention to detail."

This was the first time Working Draft and Giant Jones have medaled at GABF. Both breweries opened in 2018 and are blocks apart.

Working Draft brewer Clint Lohman said it was his fourth year entering, but his first time winning. "Our brewing team works tirelessly to tweak, hone, and try to perfect each and every beer we make and it's very validating to have that hard work acknowledged at a national level,” he said in a press release.

Jessica Jones, Giant Jones brewer and co-owner, said her goal is to make world class beers that are also organic. "Winning a medal at GABF is a really big affirmation from our peers that we’re doing just that. It’s so exciting to see this dream become a reality!” she said in the joint press release.

The three breweries are planning a celebration together with the winning beers early next year.

Giant Jones will release the next batch of its Doppelsticke Altbier in late December or early January, while Working Draft plans to release its next batch of Klosterade Doppelbock for the brewery’s fifth anniversary in March.

The top three winners in the competition’s 98 beer categories covering 177 beer styles were announced Oct. 8 at the Great American Beer Festival.

Winners were selected by an international panel of 235 experts from 9,904 entries and 2,154 American breweries.