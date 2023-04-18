Boulder Brewpub, which opened in Verona in May 2018, has closed.

For almost 12 years before that, Gray's Tied House had been in the same building, 950 Kimball Lane.

A 2018 story in the Wisconsin State Journal said a longtime customer took it over and turned it into Boulder.

The former general manager confirmed that Boulder closed, but would give no information on when and why.

A different manager said in 2018 that the inspiration behind the name Boulder had to do with the building, "because it looks like it's out of Boulder, Colorado — the lodge look, big open windows, lots of natural light."

Its website says the brewpub was inspired by the beauty and architecture of Colorado. "We offer a casual dining experience focused on two things that are important to us: good beer and great food."

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'