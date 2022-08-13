The Great Taste of the Midwest is 'a beautiful day in the park' with beer and friends, says its chairman

After a bumpy couple of years, thanks to a little thing called the COVID-19 global pandemic, the annual Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival is back on Saturday at full capacity of 10,000 attendees for the first time since 2019.

And once again at the helm of the all-volunteer event is Jason Walters, who with a crew of nearly 700 people pulls it together for the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild. He has chaired the event since 2018.

In 2020, the Taste went to a bring-your-own “backyard edition,” then returned to Olin-Turville Park in 2021 at half capacity.

“We’re excited about it,” Walters said. “It was hard to tell so many of our brewery friends last year that they didn’t get selected. But they all understood. There weren’t any hard feelings. But yeah, we’re really excited to be back to a full-scale event this year.”

Tickets, as always, sold out instantly back in May.

Walters, 51, grew up mostly in the Twin Cities area, but his family moved to Southern California when his father’s job was transferred there just before Walters’ junior year in high school. He graduated from high school in Claremont, California. Back in the Midwest, he attended UW-La Crosse.

Walters finished with a degree in microbiology with minors in chemistry and biology and is now a senior research scientist with Thermo Fisher Scientific. As a technical project manager, he’s the bridge between the company’s clients and its staff who perform analytical testing of pharmaceutical products.

Walters moved to Madison in 1998 to be with Louisa, now his wife, after they met in La Crosse. Together they have three children — a son, Cal; a daughter, Samantha; and another son, Jack, currently at the University of Minnesota. The family also fosters puppies for an organization called Fetch, and has now fostered about 15 dogs.

How did you get into beer? I mean, in a serious way.

Ironically enough, my beer epiphany happened in Utah of all places. I was out there for my second spring break trip to Park City, Utah. I guess I would’ve been 20 years old. I looked like I was about 16. We went to the Wasatch Brew Pub and I walked in the door and went straight to the pool table, so I wasn’t anywhere near the bar where bartenders would be looking for an ID. And two guys who looked older in our group went over and bought beers and we played pool for a couple hours and I remember drinking their Irish stout and just being blown away. It was a real eye-opener for me, you know, this big mug of dark beer that didn’t taste like motor oil and it just kind of took off from there.

How did you get involved in the Guild?

I’d been brewing, being around friends who were homebrewing, since the early ‘90s. I knew that there was a homebrew club and I kind of considered doing it, thinking, well, my beers aren’t that great. This would probably be a pretty good way to get better at brewing. And we were at a party and a friend of a friend, one of my friends now, who was in the club, said, “You gotta join. It’s so much fun. You’ll definitely get better at brewing.” It still took me a few months. And finally, on my birthday in 2004, my wife handed me a $10 bill and said, “Just go join this club already for God sakes” and sent me out the door on my birthday to go join the club and the rest is history.

So then from there, how did you get involved in the Taste?

It’s interesting. I think I attended my first one in 1996 before I moved to Madison and thought, what a cool thing. Wow, Madison’s a really cool city. They’ve got this awesome lake and the Capitol and this great beer festival. Then after I moved to Madison, I think I attended another year or two and Louisa and I were having fun. So we volunteered. And we started volunteering at the front gate, handing out glassware to the thirsty beer drinkers on their way into the festival.

Once I joined the club, I was looking for more involvement. My first year I was in charge of no-smoking signs and fire extinguishers. I did that for a few years. Then there was an opening at the front gate, so I moved to being in charge of the front gate and getting everybody in.

Then my friend, Mark Garthwaite, took over as Great Taste chairman and he wanted me kind of closer to operation stuff. He said, “I don’t know what I’m gonna have you do, but we’ll figure it out together.” And so I shifted into that, kind of like second-in-command or right-hand man, for five or six years. When I took that position with Mark, I never was thinking maybe someday I’ll be chairman. I was just there to help out my friend and make this festival as good as it can be.

What have you found to be the thing that people like most about the Taste?

I think there’s definitely kind of a family reunion, class reunion kind of feel to it where you see your beer friends that you see once a year from anywhere around the Midwest or the country. It’s also a beautiful day in the park. Olin-Turville Park is absolutely gorgeous. I describe it as the crown jewel of the Madison park system. You’re on the shores of Lake Monona, where the view of the Capitol and the downtown skyline, I mean, that’s an awfully hard view to beat. It’s probably the most iconic view in Madison.

It’s sort of a philosophical question, but in a few words, what do you see as the importance of beer in life?

Oh boy, I think it’s an incredibly social beverage. I think it’s accessible, it doesn’t have the fancy airs that wine can. I think there’s a more down-to-earth quality with beer. And fortunately for the time that we’re living in, the flavors and ingredients are absolutely exploding. This isn’t your dad’s fizzy yellow beer that all tasted remarkably similar. We’ve got such a great variety. I think it’s a really social beverage that strikes up conversations with old friends, with new friends. It’s a thirst quench, but yeah, I think it’s a social nature, really, that beer has that other beverages don’t as much.