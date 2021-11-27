The Beer Baron’s ultimate beer geek holiday gift guide

Buying beer-related gifts for a beer geek can seem easy. A great many people love beer, and there are many gifty items seeking to take advantage of that opportunity.
The thing is, a pretty large majority of it is junk, and a seasoned beer fan is going to know junk when they see it. But even folks who spend a fair amount of time thinking about beer and money on beer and beer-adjacent things probably have an unspoken wish list.
And I’m here to provide some insight that’ll help you play Santa to the sophisticated beer geeks on your list. And yes, I’m one of these people.
Don’t do it
Let’s start off with some things to avoid.
Beer: Considering that your giftee might attend special beer releases and trade beer with out-of-state friends, you’re going to have a tough time getting something for them that’s really special. Plus, we all have our own tastes, and that exotic-seeming sixer is just as likely to land a forced-smile reaction as that “wow!” you’re hoping for.
Beer subscription boxes: I’ve never seen one of these that I’d be truly excited about considering their cost. Tavour’s one-time boxes come the closest, but the beer-of-the-month subscriptions are a hard pass.
“Shaker” pint glasses: I never drink out of these at home, no matter how much I like what’s printed on them, and I’m not alone. They just don’t accentuate and showcase the beer.
Homebrewing kits: Enjoying beer and wanting to make it are two very different things that may align but often don’t. If you know your giftee is a homebrewer, ask them for specific gear they might want.
OK, on to the good stuff!
Beer gear
Great glasses: There are a ton of nice glassware options for beer, but the Cadillac is probably the elegantly stemmed Rastal Teku 3.0 with a 14-ounce, aroma-maximizing bowl that’s laser-etched to foster carbonation. ($17 each or $60 set of four at Du Vino store on Amazon.) For a more economical option, I’m a big fan of Libbey’s squat tulip/goblet hybrid. (Libbey Craft Brew Belgian Ale Glass, $30 set of four at libbey.com)
Cooper Cooler: This countertop chiller is made for wine bottles, but also gets old bottles or cans from the cellar (or new ones from the bottle shop) down to drinking temperature in just minutes. Think of it as a souped-up version of the ice bath method. ($100, crateandbarrel.com)
A YOpener: This is the best bottle opener in beer: High-quality wood handle with a built-in wax cutter for slaying cellar whales, a perfect design that removes but doesn’t bend the cap, and a magnet to hold it while you’re removing. ($23-$25 plus $7 for optional custom engraving, yopeners.com)
A cooler backpack: If you’re lugging a classic hard-sided cooler to the bottle share, you’re losing style points — even if you pull some cool out-of-market beers or some awesome cellar fellers out of there. Just remember, you’re not trekking across the desert here, so there’s no need to spring for a $300 Yeti. The TOURIT Cooler Backpack keeps up to 30 cans cold and has a bottle opener on the strap, too. ($37, amazon.com)
A good read
“Tasting Beer” by Randy Mosher: This is the most insightful book I’ve read about the topic of this column. Mosher digs into the nitty gritty on nearly every aspect of beer, from how we smell, taste and sense it to finer points on styles to the flavor mechanisms behind great pairings. It’s not beer for dummies, but the writing is approachable and engaging. ($17, wineandhopshop.com)
“The Beer Bible” by Jeff Alworth: Another comprehensive dive into beer, this newly updated title by the Portland, Oregon-based beer blogger uses the styles of the beer world as a framework, weaving in history, tasting notes, glassware pairings and more along the way. ($22.49, amazon.com)
“The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures”: This memoir of the Delaware brewery details Sam Calagione’s journey (as well as that of his wife and co-founder Mariah) from homebrewer to craft beer star. While it does feel a little self-promotional, fans of Dogfish Head will find deep backstory on its fascinating history and beers, including its “Ancient Ale” series reconstructed from archaeological finds. If you aren’t sure your giftee is a big Dogfish Head fan, I’d pick another title. ($25 hardcover, amazon.com)
Decor/fun stuff
A Pints and Panels print: A lot of beer-centric wall art or decor has tacky “Live, Laugh, Love” vibes or celebrates getting drunk rather than the finer points of malts and hops. But Massachusetts-based artist and beer educator Em Sauter offers a host of thoughtful beer artwork in a cute and quirky style. Options range from portraits of favorite beers (Hello, Two Hearted!) to style breakdowns to custom portraits of your choosing. ($14-$125, pintsandpanels.com)
Beer candles: Milwaukee’s Lit MKE takes handsome beer empties — from Spotted Cow to Miller Lite to Untitled Art to Guinness — and repurposes them as candles. ($12-$15, litmkecandles.com)
Vintage breweriana: Whether your giftee is a Blatz man or a PBR gal, Etsy is a trove of classic brewery memorabilia — signs, bottle openers, playing cards or who knows what else. You’re going to need to know what brewery to zero in on, though. Vintage glassware can be especially cool. (etsy.com)
Beer!
I know I said to avoid actual beer, but it can be a great gift if you let them pick it out. Yes, we’re talking about gift cards here, and your best bet is a good local bottle shop. That means Steve’s, Brennan’s, Riley’s, City View, Trixie’s, Star, even Woodman’s. If your giftee isn’t local, ask them about their favorite local shop rather than just going with a Total Wine card.
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.