The Beer Baron and Draft Queen dish on the Great Taste 2022

It’s the morning (OK, early afternoon) after the Great Taste of the Midwest and the State Journal’s beer columnists are ready to talk shop.

We were excited to put our heads together for our first joint recap of what we believe is America’s best beer festival; this has been a largely solitary exercise for Beer Baron columnist Chris Drosner the previous 10 years. But with Draft Queen Katie Herrera joining the fold this year, we were able to cover twice as much ground with (at least) twice as many perspectives. Our groups hooked up for a bit early in the fest but, as so often happens, took different paths for most of the rest of the day.

We kicked off the Great Taste Sunday fog for a wide-ranging conversation joined by Herrera’s fiance, Andrew Tader — like her a veteran of the brewing industry. The setting was the Surly Brewing post-Taste brunch at Jordan’s Big 10 Pub. The drinks, a smattering of Surly beers and, for some reason, a shared Busch Light Apple. The takes, like the Nashville hot chicken, were spicy. The conversation has been edited for length, clarity and occasional cursing.

The standout beers

KH: OK, what was your favorite beer yesterday?

CD: I think it was that BA CREAM (Coconut Rules Everything Around Me imperial stout) from 608 Brewing (La Crosse). There’s a lot of ingredients in that beer — like five different vanillas, a ton of coconut. Obviously there’s barrel, there’s a whole big stout. But it all became one thing, and I love when really complex beers like that come together into one cohesive flavor. It tastes like that beer, not all of its components.

And Potosi had a couple of lemonade kettle sours, and the guava one was really great. They said it was brewpub-only currently, but they’re considering canning it. I think that would be pretty smart for them because they’ve got a little niche with Steamboat Shandy, which is on the sweet side, and this one being a little bit more tart. Really good fruit expression. I thought that was a nice kind of mid-Taste beer, and one that I wasn’t really expecting. That’s one thing I love about this event is, if you’re doing it right, you’re just trying random things.

KH: Yeah, we rolled that way our first half of the event, and wanted to check out some of the rookies. But then by the second half, it’s like OK, what do we need to go see?

CD: Did you have any standouts?

KH: Were you standing with us when we had that Dangerous Man (Minneapolis) Lithuanian horseradish raspberry mandarin farmhouse ale?

CD: Yeah.

KH: Hooo-llleeey (expletive). One of the most peculiar, excellently executed adjunct-heavy beers I think I’ve ever had. The only thing that I would have loved more of in it is effervescence — a higher carb to push those flavors around just a little bit more. But that was by far one of the most interesting things I’ve had in a very long time. As somebody who’s pretty much a purist with what I like to drink, I appreciate the fact that a farmhouse can be a lot of things. You were drinking that oyster gose (from Company Brewing, Milwaukee), right?

CD: Yeah. Not super oyster forward, which is probably a good thing. It was kind of hard to tell where the oyster brininess stops and just the salt from the gose begins. And I had a little sip of that roasted garlic stout (Radicle Effect, Rockford) — it smelled like a lot of roasted garlic, but it didn’t taste like it much, just a little kind of savory note on the back. That’s what the Great Taste is for. I was kind of seeking out the weird beers a little bit this year.

KH: Did you have either of the pickle beers?

CD: No! Which breweries?

KH: So, Destihl (Normal, Illinois). I mean, it is sour. So good. And the texture — it’s so it’s big, and it’s effervescent and extremely sour, but it legitimately smells just like you just opened up your jar of Mount Olive pickles and you’re like, “OK, I’m not hungover anymore!” And then Barn Town (West Des Moines, Iowa) — did you have anything from them?

CD: No, they were out of the peanut butter and jelly sour by the time we got there. That was one that somebody told me I had to try.

KH: I don’t know why I’m like “Pickles, great!” and then you say peanut butter and jelly and like, ugh. That something that I would just probably never try. But Barn Town had one called Pickle Tickle that also was great — a complete contrast to Destihl’s. A golden ale, so the texture was there, heavy palate. I liked it so much I went back for another one. A little bit more fresh herb than Destihl’s, and no acid whatsoever, but that herbaceous character was like dill, dill, dill, and it was soooo good.

CD: I one thing I realized pretty late in the festival was I drank a lot of sours — more than usual for me.

KH: You know, one I really liked was this winery, Aeppeltreow (Burlington). I know you’re not a big apple guy, but they had a champagne bottle-conditioned brut and they had a perry and a scrumpy. Just dry, dry, dry — fresh apples dry. All very, very good. It’s just fun that there were a lot of cideries there this year.

Oh, and that Legalize Big Doinks (a version of Fair State’s new year-round IPA brewed with terpenes) went really quick.

CD: That makes sense because when you met up with somebody who had that beer, you could smell it all the way from their glass with that dank aroma. So people were asking about it and seeking it out. I thought that was a great beer and their theme of the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) was really funny, with the fake LSD tabs on the counter and the gummy bears and the CBD hop water.

KH: Tader bought their shirt for me: Friends let friends do pils. Oh and then there’s that Juicy Peach from Leinie’s. I don’t want to like it. I really don’t. But it’s great for a Leinie’s beer that you can get at a good price point in a 12-pack, year round. It’s just my jam — it tastes like real peach, almost cocktail-like, but it wasn’t sweet. I’m like, what is going on?!?

AT: It hits that Busch Light Apple drinker.

CD: I know that’s kind of a big deal in the beer world, but I’ve never had it, for many reasons. Sorry, not sorry.

KH (to waitress): Do we have any Busch Light Apple? We’ll have one of those and three glasses, please.

Both of us were hearing buzz about Sway (Baileys Harbor). Urban Forest out of Rockford, I had a nice little German lager from them, Glass Slipper, that was really nice. And then Third Wheel out of St. Peters, Missouri, had a little sour beer built like a Zombie cocktail. And it’s called In Your Head, you know, like The Cranberries. The cinnamon was dominant, and then pineapple, passionfruit, star anise, almond and lime. Very tropical, but not a super heavy sour character, which was really nice. I had asked (head brewer) Abbey (Spencer), “OK, what do you want me to have?” And she said, “I’m really proud of this one.”

CD: That’s a good tip for anybody: Just ask the brewers what to have. Don’t just ask, “What’s your best beer?” or “What’s your favorite?” but “What’s the beer that you’re really proud of, or really excited about?” You want them to put their best foot forward for you.

KH: Never go up to the booth and say, “What’s good?” “Nothing, go away.”

CD: You said yesterday that you were kind of seeking out lagers. Are you less likely to try a lager from a brewery that you don’t know?

KH: No, no. First and foremost, if I’m going over to a new brewery at the Taste and looking to see what they offer, I’m always looking at ABV — very rarely am I getting after barrel aged beers — but I think you can assess more about a brewery by how well they execute low-ABV beers, lagers specifically. And that’s just what I enjoy drinking, so I’m looking at ABV and then I’m looking at the IPAs. How are you how are you selling the IPA — is it hazy, is it a new style of session, is it West Coast? Those are all very big indicators for me. And then I’m looking to see what their lager lineup looks like — German, American, whatever. I’ll check anything, but is a lager? Yep. We had a lot of good ones yesterday, which is fun, because I think that says something about the state of craft. It’s good.

The state of craft — and the Taste

KH: Did you have anything from Dimensional (Dubuque)? Or even heard of them before?

CD: No, neither! But they had a really long line, like 20 minutes before their 2:30 tapping. That was the longest line that I saw yesterday. I asked a guy what he was in line for and why. He said their barrel-aged beers are awesome. They had a BA barleywine and a BA stout.

KH: That line was reminiscent of old-school Great Taste, like for Darkness or Toppling Goliath or Goose’s BCS back in the day. But there were not a lot of long lines this year. It wasn’t as intense.

CD: That’s just how it is now. I think everybody’s way more chill.

AT: The one trend that I found is that in previous years, breweries would bring a ton of selection. And this year, it was much more limited. Instead of bringing 20 sixth-barrels and blowing through them quickly, they just brought six or seven half-barrels. So I think the variety of styles that were being offered throughout the festival was a lot smaller than in previous years. There were a few outliers, but for the most part, people shrunk their offerings big-time. And there might have been a dozen that had timed releases, but for the most part that had went away.

But it was nice to see Friday’s events strong throughout the city. I mean, New Glarus doing a big flex taking over Breese Stevens Field. Even Thursday evening was popping again a little bit more than obviously last year. It’s a huge part of why the Taste is what the Taste is — bringing all the brewers together.

CD: I felt like there were more staff, too. They were kind of skeleton crews last year, of course, but this year it seemed like the bigger breweries had a bigger human presence. Although maybe less rigamarole, you know bells and whistles, than pre-pandemic years.

AT: You can tell that the industry is hurting. Breweries just didn’t have the budgets they might have had in previous years for booth displays and stuff.

CD: The one that stood out to me was Fair State — they had a van set up with video games and a little lounge with beanbag chairs, I guess to go with their illegal-drug theme.

AT: And Surly had a really big presence that reminded me of like 2018, 2019 because like, they had separate bars for their special releases, regular beers and another tent for their little sour beer lineup. They were one of the few outliers that were still trying to get back to the Taste of old versus, you know, everything with the pandemic.

And it wasn’t my jam, but Mikerphone’s (Elk Grove Village, Illinois) attempt to build your own pastry stout was interesting. They had their imperial stout and they were allowing people to throw ingredients together like a Blizzard in a French press.

KH: Oh, I hate that, but I think it’s cool that they did it. I mean, if nothing else I think that’s a good indication of how we’re doing from a comfort standpoint with having gone through two years of really crazy pandemic restrictions.

CD: But generally you think it was a little less going all out and a bit more routine?

KH: I think the consumers still came into the festival going wooowwww, but ...

CD: I kind of agree with that. But I think these are kind of two threads of similar things: The heavy hitters are not quite as all-out as they used to be, both with the number of beers that they’re bringing but also the other things, like the silent disco at Metropolitan (Chicago) or the big setups at Surly or Fair State. I mean, those were the exceptions this year who actually did gonzo things, whereas Goose Island and Founders and New Holland and Bells, year after year after year would do big stuff like that. And have more than a dozen beers, for sure.

AT: And if you weren’t able to go to the fest, either working in the industry or coming as a consumer, you were upset if you missed it. Right now, I mean, it was a fun day and everything, but to me it didn’t scream FOMO if you missed it.

CD: Maybe. And there were a lot of tickets out there for resale this year. Some of that was people dropping out for COVID or whatever, but there were a ton of people selling tickets in the Facebook groups this year and even people trying to give away tickets in line yesterday.

A plug for 2023 rookies

KH: Who do you want to see at the Taste who hasn’t been?

CD: Great question. You mentioned Dovetail (Chicago) yesterday; they would kill it. I would throw G5 (Beloit) in there. I met their head brewer and an owner yesterday, just in the crowd.

AT: Phase Three (Lake Zurich, Illinois) would be another one.

KH: I would also say Goldfinger (Downer’s Grove, Illinois), another lager brewery — really small. But they’re like the next Dovetail.