OCONOMOWOC — The workspace is about the size of a one-bedroom apartment, while the stainless steel tanks and batches of beer top out at five barrels apiece.

The state's newest brewery is on the second floor of a baseball stadium. And for Kirby Nelson, one of the state's most accomplished and seasoned brewers, it's a playground of sorts. And just like a third-grader, Nelson can't wait for recess from his regular brewing gig at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona.

Once or twice a week, Nelson experiments and creates specialty beers that could someday get a larger run in the 50,000-square-foot brewery in Verona where production this year could hit 100,000 barrels and an expansion is looming.

At its peak, the system here at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds, will produce about 500 barrels a year, some of which will be served to baseball fans.

"It's a five-barrel system of joy for me," Nelson said recently as he brewed a blonde doppelbock. "I've got to admit, I've been pleasantly surprised by how well it has performed. It normally takes me a few runs through a brewhouse to get familiar with it, but right off the bat this one wanted to cooperate. It makes excellent beer."

The DockHaus

Located behind a wall of glass adjacent to a restaurant and tasting room along the first base line, the brewery is being called "Lake Louie Brewing — The DockHaus." It's a collaboration between Wisconsin Brewing Company, which in 2019 purchased Lake Louie Brewing Co. in Arena, and the DockHounds, who had their inaugural season in 2022 and will open this year's campaign on May 12.

Unlike the Madison Mallards, a team made up of college baseball players, the DockHounds play in the American Association of Professional Baseball, which includes former Major and Minor League Baseball players and those who weren't drafted out of college. The team is in the same league as the Milwaukee Milkmen and the Kane County Cougars in northern Illinois.

The DockHounds' 4,000-seat baseball stadium has a playing surface with no dirt or grass and is completely covered with green and brown artificial turf. The 17-acre complex is located along Interstate 94 at the Highway 67 exit near what years ago was farmland for the Pabst family. The stadium is also on Blue Ribbon Circle, a nod to the history of Pabst, one of the historic brands that helped make Milwaukee "Brew City."

The addition of Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie only adds to the beer-centric vibe, which is also just a short drive from Old World Wisconsin, home to the new Brewing Experience that replicates how beer was made on Wisconsin farmsteads in the 1800s.

"It was destiny," Nelson said. "It's all meant to be."

'Great marriage'

The ballpark opened just in time for the start of last season as the park received its temporary occupancy permit an hour before the gates opened for the first game. The addition of the brewery, which was planned from the start, is designed to help promote Lake Louie beer and add to the amenities at the park, where Sonny Bando is the managing partner.

His late father, Sal Bando, who died in January, had a 16-year baseball playing career in the Majors. His last five were with the Milwaukee Brewers, where after retiring in 1981, he went to the Brewers' front office and later served as general manager from 1991 to 1999. He was also one of the original owners of the DockHounds.

For Sonny Bando, 49, the brewery is a natural fit for the ballpark and will be celebrated with a public grand opening at 5 p.m. April 14.

"I think its a great marriage, baseball and beer," Bando said, as we stood behind home plate. "This type of stadium reminds me more of County Stadium than the new facilities because it's the simplicity of it all. The seating was very simple. The beers were delicious, and it was affordable."

Most seats for DockHounds games are $13, with tickets to sit on a grass berm down the left field line going for $8.

'Long time coming'

Wisconsin Brewing Company Park is one of the few baseball parks in the country with a brewery. And finally, after 53 years, the Milwaukee Brewers are getting into the brewing game. J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard, a 2-barrel brewery and tasting room, will open Monday when the Brewers open their home season against the New York Mets.

“It has been a long time coming," said Paul Verdu, WBC’s president. “We are so proud to be partners with the Lake Country DockHounds and the ability to bring Lake Louie Brewing directly into the middle of Lake Country is a huge opportunity to grow the brand.”

Nelson began experimenting in late November on the micobrewery setup and so far has made seven batches of beer. They've included a brown ale for Bob's Bitchin' BBQ in Dodgeville and a Japanese lager made from sweet potatoes for Working Draft Brewery in Madison. He's planning a malt-heavy lager for his upcoming 50th class reunion at Racine Horlick High School, which is named after James and William Horlick, who in the late 1800s, created a baby formula enhanced with dried malted milk.

"For my high school 50th I want people to be enjoying themselves and talking with each other so I want to make a beer that's a good companion," Nelson said. "It's nice and clean, pleasant. You really like it, but it doesn't wear itself out."

Nelson got his brewing start in 1978 working in the lab at City Brewing in La Crosse. He also spent time at a small brewery in central Florida and a few years at Asia Brewing in the Philippines before joining Capital Brewery in Middleton just as it began production in 1986 as one of the state's first craft breweries. But after he and other investors were turned down to buy Capital in 2011, the same group announced the creation in 2012 of Wisconsin Brewing Company, located in the Verona Commerce Park.

Nelson is at home with hops, malted grains, yeast and water and is working on a recipe for Walkoff, a wood-aged beer that will be steeped with maple baseball bats and wood shavings from Dingbat, a Verona-based baseball bat company.

"I'm not sure what this is going to evolve into, but we're going to keep it busy and full," said Nelson. "For me, this is kind of a sanctuary. It's a small enough system that one person can operate it easily, and so I really get to focus on how I really want to run it and try to develop beers the way I think they should be developed and brewed."

