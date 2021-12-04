Online shipping of Spotted Cow a non-starter; popular beer to stay Wisconsin-only

Since it was first brewed in 1997, Spotted Cow, the state's best-known beer, has only been available in Wisconsin.
Deb Carey, who owns New Glarus Brewing with her husband, Dan, its brewer, recently hired a consultant and began investigating a way to sell Spotted Cow online and ship it to other states, but decided against it.
She discovered there were only a handful of states where they'd be able to ship beer, which made the enterprise too difficult, Carey said. So, Wisconsin gets to keep Spotted Cow for itself.
Carey said it's illegal to direct ship beer out of state to consumers unless the brewery is registered and pays taxes in that state.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states allow for the direct shipment of beer: Delaware, Massachusetts, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Vermont and Virginia.
Carey said the decision not to ship to those states might be hard for people to understand, but the brewery takes phone calls almost hourly from people who want New Glarus beer shipped to them.
"We would just be on the phone all day with people going, 'No, we can't send it to California. No, we can't send it to Texas. No, we can't send it to New York.' 'Why not?' 'We're not licensed.' ... 'I'm sorry. I don't make up the rules,' " Carey said.
The truth is, she said, New Glarus Brewing is making as much beer as it can.
"I mean, I'm sure that I could build onto the brewery and double its capacity and bring on more investors and all of that, but seriously, come on," she said. "We're just about making great beer, not being the biggest."
New Glarus was never looking to find wholesalers to sell out of state or expand its distribution territory, which it's free to do. The company was just exploring the ability to sell online. "But after we looked into it, we're like, 'Yeah, this makes zero sense."
People can still buy Spotted Cow and drive it beyond Wisconsin's borders on their own, but the company will not be shipping it or mailing it.
Spotted Cow, a farmhouse ale, is the company's best-selling beer. New Glarus will brew about 245,000 barrels of beer this year, Carey said, with Spotted Cow accounting for 25 to 30% of it.
She said Moon Man, an India pale ale, and Two Women, a lager, sell almost as well. Moon Man, Carey said, accounts for 30% of the IPAs sold in the state.
Spotted Cow doesn't compete with other state beers because it's in a category by itself. "It's its own style," Carey said. "It's something Dan just created. So there aren't a whole bunch of other farmhouse ales to look at in regards to sales."
It's a pre-prohibition style of beer that Wisconsin farmers were brewing using Wisconsin malt and hops. It's unfiltered "because certainly people who were making their own beer wouldn't be filtering it," Carey said.
Spotted Cow has an easy, approachable flavor with lots of fruit notes, she said. But there's no fruit in it. It's just barley, hops, malt and water.
"All real beers are just four ingredients and it's really the alchemy and the beauty of brewing," Carey said.
"The same way somebody can make rye bread or sourdough bread, and it's still basically yeast and grain, but may taste very different. It's Dan's choices of the hops and barley and grain that he puts in there. And he's just really good at flavor."
She said Spotted Cow is outselling national brands like Leinenkugel's and Sam Adams. "We're right up there with Miller and Corona, all those. We're doing really well."
This year, as of the end of November, New Glarus has produced more than 21 million bottles, 16 million cans, 86,000 kegs, and 25,000 quarter barrels of Spotted Cow, Carey said.
Carey drew the image on the label of a cow jumping over the state of Wisconsin, and it's a copy of her thumbprint at the top of each bottle. She designs all the company's labels and writes blurbs for all its beers.
She called herself an artist before she got good at running the brewery, she said. "I used to say I'm an artist that just happens to run a brewery."
Carey came up with the name Spotted Cow while she and Dan were receiving an award in London for their Wisconsin Belgian Red. She chalks it up to jet lag.
"It was a big departure from our original marketing direction," she said. "Wholesalers were not impressed. One refused to carry it for a year."
Before Spotted Cow, they went with traditional styles and names. Their first beer was Edel Pils, a traditional Bavarian lager with a name that means "true pilsner."
Mark Garthwaite, executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, said it's common that when he goes to other states and people find out he's from Wisconsin, they'll ask if he brought along any Spotted Cow. It even happened to him at a large brewery in California.
"I'd say that speaks to the popularity of it in and out of state," he said.
Garthwaite said he's had conversations with many breweries about direct-shipping to other states.
"Direct shipping of beer to the consumer is a big deal," he said, noting that it's legal to have wine shipped directly to consumers in almost every state. "But for beer, not so much, and there's a huge demand for it."