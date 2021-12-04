Online shipping of Spotted Cow a non-starter; popular beer to stay Wisconsin-only

The truth is, she said, New Glarus Brewing is making as much beer as it can.

"I mean, I'm sure that I could build onto the brewery and double its capacity and bring on more investors and all of that, but seriously, come on," she said. "We're just about making great beer, not being the biggest."

New Glarus was never looking to find wholesalers to sell out of state or expand its distribution territory, which it's free to do. The company was just exploring the ability to sell online. "But after we looked into it, we're like, 'Yeah, this makes zero sense."

People can still buy Spotted Cow and drive it beyond Wisconsin's borders on their own, but the company will not be shipping it or mailing it.

Spotted Cow, a farmhouse ale, is the company's best-selling beer. New Glarus will brew about 245,000 barrels of beer this year, Carey said, with Spotted Cow accounting for 25 to 30% of it.

She said Moon Man, an India pale ale, and Two Women, a lager, sell almost as well. Moon Man, Carey said, accounts for 30% of the IPAs sold in the state.