If you told me that a new IPA released in 2023 did not have “hazy,” “juicy” or “West Coast” among its descriptors, I’d tell you it has no chance of success in today’s market. Then you’d tell me “New Glarus Brewing” was also on the label, and I would quickly reverse course.

As of late last month, this is no longer a hypothetical. The beer is simply called New Glarus IPA.

Because New Glarus has really never made a straightforward American IPA — while making impeccable versions of so many other beer styles — I had resigned myself to it just never happening. Besides, the hop-forward Moon Man (the outstanding pale ale/session IPA) and Scream (the outstanding double IPA) exist.

And, see, that’s the thing. What Wisconsin hophead wouldn’t be greedy and want a regular IPA in between those two? Everybody else is making IPAs up the wazoo.

But founders Dan and Deb Carey know that, too, and anyone who knows New Glarus knows the brewery’s traditionalist bent. Dan Carey said on his podcast that a reluctance to follow the crowd kept the brewery from jumping into the IPA trend beyond the year-round Moon Man, now-seasonal Scream, and the occasional seasonals Black Top black IPA and Hop Hearty, an English take on the style.

“We don’t want to cannibalize from Moon Man,” Carey said. “[And] we already make a double IPA that has a very similar type flavor” — a citrus-pine-grapefruit profile.

But the beer world — including New Glarus’ customers, retailers and sales staff — were persistent in their calls for a New Glarus IPA, so Carey set about designing one he could feel good about, leaning into a dank/pine, spicy and herbal character that’s relatively uncommon in the ocean of IPAs out there today.

“The dream is to have a beer with a foundation of maltiness, a clipped, assertive bitterness, and then a hop aroma that is harmonious and not overdone — with the idea of not making another Moon Man or Scream,” Carey said.

It’s worth noting that the citrus-forward profile of those beers has proven to be a winner in the decade-plus in which IPA has become the dominant style in craft beer. And Carey and his team did consider going in that direction. He said on the podcast that one test batch of the new IPA featured Mosaic and Citra hops — two varieties that are very common (separately and together) because they are quite delicious in IPAs.

“It was a really nice beer,” Carey said, noting that it was a hit among many of the brewery staff who sampled it. “But this beer tastes like about 1,001 other IPAs.”

Instead of playing the hits, New Glarus IPA utilizes a combination of experimental and classic hops from America and Germany. (Carey often declines to name hop varieties and did not get any more specific on the podcast.)

I like this beer; it’s distinctive as intended, and that matters. But I don’t love it. Instead of rebuying it, I’ll be grabbing more Half Acre Bodem or 3 Sheeps Offshore and wondering what New Glarus could do with an IPA if it just zigged while everyone else was zigging, too.

New Glarus IPA

Brewed by: New Glarus Brewing

Style: American IPA

What it’s like: An old-school West Coast IPA after a semester abroad in Germany.

Where, how much: Just about everywhere in Wisconsin, in six-packs of bottles ($8-$9) or 12-packs of cans ($14-$16). This is a seasonal release the brewery expects to last through September.

Booze factor: At 6.75% ABV, New Glarus IPA ends up almost exactly halfway between Moon Man and Scream.

Up close: IPA pours medium golden and crystal clear — not even a little bit hazy. Carey said an aim with this beer was to evoke the aroma walking in a forest, and that is achieved, along with a prominent peppery, phenolic spicy note and a touch of sweet malt.

It’s assertively bitter on the front, with strong pine and that spiciness muscling over the palate. This is a very hop-forward beer, with the malt seemingly contributing more to the body (medium) and mouthfeel (soft) than flavor. The finish is very dry, inviting more sips, but it also has more lingering bitterness than I was expecting, especially considering Carey’s goal of clipping that character.

Bottom line: 3½ stars (out of 5)