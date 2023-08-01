In honor of Oktoberfest, it’s time for another edition of Ask the Beer Baron!

Q. Why is the seasonal beer release calendar increasingly out of sync with the seasonal beers being released? Oktoberfests in July, Pumpkin in September, Christmas in October, Maibocks in January, etc.? — @Jeremy_K_Lucas

A. Jeremy, I’m with you. It’s scoffingly unsettling to come into the bottle shop on a 92-degree day to be greeted by a display of Oktoberfests.

But while we’re thinking “Too early!”, breweries are worrying about “too late!” Most modern breweries plan their seasonal beers by quarter, and so think about those rotating offerings from the endpoint backwards. Beers that strongly evoke a season (or mention one in their branding) simply do not sell after that season passes. Christmas beers in January, pumpkins in December, winter whatever in March — they might as well be radioactive.

While Oktoberfests are more forgiving for late-season sales (it’s the most popular seasonal style for most breweries that offer one), brewers tend to wind their clocks backward from a Nov. 1 sell-through and work backward three months. That means the window opens in early August — though I saw my first blue-and-white-spangled bottles on July 11 this year. Yep, a week after the Fourth.

There’s also usually a sales advantage to early arrivers. While even fans of Oktoberfest may chafe at them in midsummer, there are enough enthusiasts who pounce on the first one they see. If Brewery X is leading the wave, it might sell a few extra cases at each outlet, and that adds up across an entire market.

I was once a loud opponent of seasonal beer creep, but I’ve softened on this (and many other) takes in recent years in favor of encouraging people to drink what they like, when they like. For September-or-bust traditionalists, I’ll just remind you that there will be plenty of Oktoberfests left in a month.

Q. Do you know of places to still get tickets for the Great Taste of the Midwest this year? — @aWISLGuy

A. The region’s (country’s?) best beer festival (coming up Aug. 12) sells out every year, and the only way for the general public to ensure a ticket is to wait in line — often overnight — on the first Saturday in May at the handful of ticket outlets in the Madison area.

That high bar for entry is one of the things that makes the Taste so great, and creates a relatively robust secondary market for tickets. The past few years, the Great Taste’s Facebook group has created an official thread for people to find tickets and sell extras; find that at bit.ly/GTMW2023. The group is private to keep out scammers, but admins closely monitor and quickly admit new members.

A couple of things to keep in mind if you go your own way on Craigslist or another platform: Tickets are printed only, so don’t buy a UPC, QR or alphanumeric code that someone claims to be good for Great Taste entry. And there’s a widely known and respected rule to not sell tickets above the $70 face value. (Plus, perhaps, some “thank you beers.”) If you’re getting gouged, hold out if you have time.

Q. Had a barrel-aged grodziskie a bit ago. First time having that style, and it was damn good. What’s a lesser-known style you’d like to see more of? — @scotchfulyyours

A. Barrel-aging a grodziskie, a smoked wheat ale originating centuries ago in Poland, is an interesting choice, given its light color, weight and alcohol content! My choice for an overlooked style is a bit less esoteric: Dortmunder. German-inspired lager is not exactly in short supply from American brewers, but this particular iteration of it — pale, balanced and somewhat more robust than pilsner and helles — is quite uncommon. Two good examples, when they come around: Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold and Gathering Place Gegenpress.

More broadly, I love rye in many styles for its spicy, sometimes sour, character, and I’m a sucker for lemongrass in lighter beers like American wheats and light lagers.

Q. More West Coast IPA. More clean lagers. Less adjuncts. OK, that was a statement, not a question. And a request. — @C_Line723

A. You’re right, Caroline, this isn’t a question, it’s an answer.