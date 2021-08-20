New brewery going into Next Door Brewing, which had its last day Sunday

There are 17 tap lines at Next Door, and McVary said he and his partners plan to have a variety of proprietary beers plus beers that are collaborations with other area breweries. They will also make their own kombucha, seltzers and sodas.

He said they’re looking for an established restaurant, caterer or entrepreneurial chef to serve as a food vendor for the brewery. That person would design a menu and cook for brewery customers.

“It’s very specific in our lease that we can’t rent (out) the space,” said McVary, who works as an independent instructor for a securities training corporation. “So, we’re renting the equipment to whomever wants to run the kitchen and then they’ll serve food.”

Until then, he said, Starkweather will have menus from nearby restaurants available for customers, who can have outside food delivered to the brewery.

The partners are registering as a brewery, not a brewpub, McVary said, because as a brewpub they’d need to run their own kitchen and have a large part of their sales come from food.

McVary said former Next Door Brewing employees will be considered for jobs but aren’t being automatically carried over from the past owners.