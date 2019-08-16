Lakefront Brewery is asking purchasers of a cherry sour beer to either “carefully dispose” or refrigerate the brew because the glass bottles are at risk of exploding.
The Milwaukee-based brewery issued a voluntary recall Thursday of its My Turn Junk beer, a kettle sour style beer. The brewery said in a statement wild yeast from the cherries in the beer continues to ferment, building up pressure in the bottles and putting it at danger of exploding.
Lakefront said the beer itself remains safe to drink.
“We all take in wild yeast in the air we breathe and the liquid is perfectly tasty,” Russ Klisch, Lakefront’s founder and president, said in the statement. “The risk comes with pressure building up in warm beer that continues to ferment.”
A “few bottles” have exploded, the brewery said, but no injuries have been reported.
Anyone seeking a refund for My Turn Junk should take a picture of the bottle’s back label and email the photo, along with their address, to support@lakefrontbrewery.com by Oct. 1.