Merry Christmas: It’s the Baron’s Beers of the (we’re-not-quite-out-of-this) Year

Every year when I sit down to write the Beers of the Year column, I think hard about how to summarize the year in beer. This year, I just copped out and asked the one guy who oughta know: Mark Garthwaite, executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, which represents nearly 80 Wisconsin brewers large and small.
“It’s not great, but it’s better in general. The fact that we didn’t really lose that many breweries, at least in Wisconsin, is a relief,” Garthwaite said on the December episode of “Badger Beer Hour,” a monthly livestream I co-host. “But it’s still just clinging to hope that we can put the back end of this pandemic behind us as quickly as possible.”
It appears, he said, that the survival mode brewers were in last year has abated, mostly. But the crisis left scars on the business that will take more than a year to heal.
“There are a lot of (brewery) employees who were lost who probably haven’t been replaced,” Garthwaite said. “A number of (brewery owners) that I’ve talked to who years ago were relieved to be able to finally hire more people so they could actually live a life instead of living 24 hours a day at their brewery are back to living 24 hours a day at their brewery to keep things going. The work is as hard as it’s ever been.”
And let us not forget that COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have been at an all-time high this month, and hospitals across the state are straining under the load. We’re not even close to done with this yet.
So I’ll repeat what I said last year at this time: Stand by your favorite breweries. They still need the help, and our rallying around them during the past 20 months (what a depressing statement) has absolutely made a difference.
“The customers have been really good,” Garthwaite said. “We have loyal, loyal fans of every one of our members, and hats off to them for prioritizing their local craft breweries.”
OK, on to the beers!
Beers that were bigger than beer
Some 1,200 breweries took a stand on racial justice last year (and into 2021) by brewing a Black Is Beautiful beer, and in 2021 a number of breweries borrowed the concept to highlight their own favorite social causes. One of the most prominent was birthed right here in Wisconsin: Things We Don’t Say, which called attention to mental health. The idea was launched by Nicole Henzel, a sales manager for Malteurop in Milwaukee, and the core IPA recipe was developed by Eagle Park Brewing of Muskego — though breweries were encouraged to riff off it to make their own, and more than 200 across the world participated. The underlying message: It’s OK to not be OK, and the can label included resources for seeking help.
I also loved the Operation SOS collaboration series, launched in January by 3 Sheeps Brewing of Sheboygan as a lifeline to bars and restaurants in the industry’s, perhaps, darkest hours. The three different IPAs — made with brewing partners around the state — were available primarily at establishments, allowing them to add an exclusive four-pack to a takeout order they might not have had otherwise.
And finally, Lakefront Brewery’s My Turn series took a poignant and charitable turn in March. The series allows employees from all corners of the brewery to take the reins to brewhouse, designing a beer pretty much top to bottom, with turns coming up based on seniority. The guy whose turn came up in March, sadly, wasn’t here to enjoy his beer. Alexander Kluth II, an employee in the packaging department, died of pancreatic cancer the previous September at the age of 61, so Lakefront designed a beer he would have loved, a straightforward American stout, and donated $1 from the sale of every six-pack of My Turn: Al to the American Cancer Society. And it was a hell of a stout: a little sweet caramel-chocolate character, a touch of roast, and a clean, slightly bitter finish. It was a beer Al and Lakefront can be proud of.
New Glarus Gyrator Doppel
The more I think back on this beer, the more wild it seems. A big, burly doppelbock with a nearly proprietary malt and hop, each rescued from the historical brewing ingredient scrap heap by New Glarus master brewer Dan Carey, lagered and bottle-aged for 10 months, then released in a six-pack for the same price as Spotted Cow. As a treat. It’s exhibit A for those of us who lionize New Glarus. After just one new beer this year, the Careys’ crew released a raft of debuts this year, and they were a boon for fruit lovers. Lots O’ Peach, Blueberry Cocoa Stout and Berry Mocha Bock were all too fruity and too sweet for my palate, though I did enjoy late summer’s Pear ’21. The new Belgian tripel, Triple 8, and the return of Scream IIPA were both delightful executions of their styles.
Leinenkugel’s Chocolate Dunkel
I mentioned this just last week, but 2021 was a banner year in Wisconsin for a relatively narrow style family: dark lagers. Leinie’s Chocolate Dunkel was the milky, creamy side of this, with a cocoa nib dry-hop technique giving this dessert beer a voluminous chocolate aroma while remaining uncloying on the palate.
Door County Dark Skies
On the flip side was Door County Brewing’s Dark Skies, a luscious assemblage of dark chocolate/mocha with a moderate bitter edge to the finish. With all that flavor and a full, exceptionally soft body, it wasn’t exactly an easy drinker for the modest ABV, but it was extremely pleasing to drink. This new seasonal is due back late next summer.
Karben4 Priest Prophet & King
For some reason, the tremendous barrel-aged barleywine Karben4 released for its eighth anniversary last January just sat there in the brewery’s cooler well into spring. For 15 months, the massive Priest Prophet & King developed even more complexity during its rest in a bonkers assortment of barrels: bourbon, rye, rum, wine and spirit casks that had more recently held maple syrup and coffee, then blended all together. Stay tuned for a more detailed review ahead of this year’s release.
Third Space Five
In a similar vein was Five, an anniversary barleywine brewed by Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee. This feller was aged for nearly three years in a succession of barrels: first bourbon, then brandy, then a sherry, with a portion of liquid from each barrel left behind as a kind of solera technique. The barrels will be rotated each year, so the stronger spirit character will change each year. The debut edition was immense (16% ABV) and deeply complex, with vanilla and spirit character accenting the caramel-chocolate base and bright, vinous notes from the sherry cask.
Working Draft A Pils Is a Pils Is a Pils
This pilsner — if you can believe that — was a collaboration between the Madison brewery and Minneapolis’ Fair State Brewing Cooperative for the Great Taste of the Midwest. Everyone in attendance was delighted to be back on the grounds at Olin Park, but ... I mean, in this case, a beer festival is just about the worst way to experience this beer. It was made in the pilsner’s smoother Czech style and designed to be dispensed in the traditional slower, side-pour technique that’s gaining steam in lager-oriented breweries across the country. Wisconsin lagerheads had a lot to love this year, with dynamite packaged lagers including Central Waters’ Tomorrow River Helles, Third Space El Maestro Italian pilsner and The Juicy Life, a dry-hopped lager made by Lakefront in collaboration with Miller High Life.
O’so Narcissist
We are living in a golden age of barrel-aging in Wisconsin, with several state breweries now putting out multiple high-quality and relatively plentiful spirit-aged big beers every year. Lakefront and 3 Sheeps in particular have joined Central Waters in the upper echelon, while that OG continues to find new ways to put tasty things into its various barrels. With last winter’s release of Narcissist, Plover’s O’so Brewing made a case to join that group as well. Narcissist began with a great base beer, a bittersweet chocolate-molasses palette that can absorb its dynamite barrel character without getting too sweet. It came in twin bourbon and rye versions — both worthy cellar additions, but I preferred the spicy, almost cinnamon-like finish of the rye variant.
