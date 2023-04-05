Madison’s East Side is getting a tap room come June that will sell beer made without hops.

Founded in 2019, Herbiery Brewing, owned by herbalist Nicholas Ryan who uses they/them pronouns, is slated to open this summer on 2015 Winnebago St. Suite 101, next to Player’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Besides Herbiery’s many herbal concoctions, like its “Misty Morning Coffee Kolsch,” “Raspberry Chamomile Sunshine” and “Oasis Honey Lager,” the business will offer charcuterie-esque foods to pair with its brews.

Ryan said customers will be more than welcome to grab a burger at Player’s, or any other nearby restaurant, and enjoy their food inside the 900-square-feet space.

Having started out by selling their beers at the now closed restaurant and brewery Ale Asylum, formerly on Madison’s North Side, Herbiery’s products can currently be found at Forward Craft & Coffee, the Regent Market Co-op, the Willy Street Co-op's North and West Side locations, BarleyPop Tap & Shop, Riley’s Wines of the World and Bar Corallini, according to its website.

Herbiery’s beer is produced at Karben4 Brewing, located on 3698 Kinsman Blvd., and packaged at Delta Beer Lab on 167 E. Badger Road, Ryan said.

“It tastes like medicine,” Ryan said of Herbiery’s brews, adding that making Herbiery beer involves the same process as any beer with hops.

They explained that while hops is indeed an effective preservative for beer, using other herbs offers additional preservative, antioxidant and anti-microbial benefits.

“We can still recreate styles even without the hops,” Ryan said.

And so Ryan wants the under-construction Herbiery tap room to evoke a “whimsical” and nature-esque feeling for eventual visitors with bright colors, floral furniture and a vibrant mural that will be painted on the wall to the right of the building’s entrance.

The whimsicality is meant to be reminiscent of Herbiery beer packaging, which itself sprawls with designs that reflect the product’s flavor profile. Each can also features Herbiery’s mascot, Kin, a “forest spirit type character.”

For lounging and socializing, customers will be able to sit at handcrafted coffee tables and a bar that are to have a “flowing water element.” Even the bar stools will have lavender speckles on them, Ryan said.

Herbiery’s only other employee is Maddy McKeown, who also uses they/them pronouns and assists with getting the company’s beers into restaurants and stores, as well as packaging and distribution efforts.

“It sounded like a fun project to be part of,” McKeown said of what prompted them to partner with Herbiery. “I had the beers before."

The company distributes its own products whose many organic ingredients are sourced regionally, and even from Ryan’s garden that he cultivates in Wild Rose with his grandfather.

When asked about whether Ryan envisions opening future Herbiery locations, they said they are eyeing the Twin Cities and Chicago. Ryan said it’s important to them to keep the brand regional to ensure and retain product quality.

"They are delicious," McKeown said of Herbiery's brews.

A brief hops history

The tradition and recipe for brewing beer with hops dates back to a law written by Bavarian noblemen in the year 1516.

The Reinheitsgebot Law, also known as the beer purity law, said that only hops, barley and water could be used to brew beer, Ryan said.

The law aimed to prevent crops used to make bread from being squandered upon brewing.

But Herbiery wants to break that tradition. The company has to date experiemented with over 200 herbs that "favorably flavor beer, according to its website.