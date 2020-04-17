Great Taste to hold mail-in lottery for tickets to celebrated beer festival

Local craft beer aficionados are almost certainly stoked that the Great Taste of the Midwest is still scheduled for the second Saturday in August at Olin Park.

But at least part of the fun will be missing this year as tickets to Madison's premier beer festival on Aug. 8 will be handled through a mail order lottery due to concerns around large gatherings during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to an update on the event's website.

"In addition to the festival itself, the in-person ticket sales events have become a great way to catch up with old friends, make new friends, tell stories, share tasty beers and support some of our local beer establishments," said Jason Walters, chairman of the event, in a letter to festival-goers.

Great Taste, which is sponsored by the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, usually sells about half of the tickets through mail order, "so we know this system well and have trained, experienced staff to process the requests," Walter said.

Ticket sales to the event are limited to keep long lines from diminishing the experience. Great Taste will begin accepting mail order entries to the lottery on June 1. Beer lovers are advised to check the event's website, greattaste.org, as the date draws near.