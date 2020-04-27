Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild announced Monday.

The 34th edition of the craft beer event that annually draws thousands to Olin Park in Madison had been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.

“It is difficult to envision that we could safely gather in a group of 10,000 people in August and the current health crisis compels us to make the tough decision to suspend planning efforts.” Great Taste of the Midwest chairman Jason Walters said in a statement.

Tickets were to have been handled through a mail order lottery instead of in person due to the pandemic, which organizers said left them with limited options for adequately planning the event during uncertain circumstances.

“We’re all really disappointed to cancel such a long-running Madison event this year but we know it’s the right thing to do.” Walters said. “Thank you to the patrons, brewers, volunteers, and staff that were planning to attend the festival. We’ll look forward to celebrating together next year.”

