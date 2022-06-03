Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. going 'big in Japan,' opening location overseas

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has five locations, three in Madison, one in Fitchburg and one in Wausau. It’s about to get a sixth: This one in Japan.

A Great Dane production brewery and tasting room is planned for Akiu Onsen, a tourist town in Sendai, about two hours north of Tokyo. Rob LoBreglio, brewmaster for Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., which he co-founded in 1994, said he has deep ties to Japan and has been planning the brewery there for about eight years.

LoBreglio will be CEO and brewmaster for Great Dane Brewing in Japan. “It’s been such a long time coming that part of me still doesn’t even really believe that it’s happening,” he said.

He said the Japanese brewery will feature current Great Dane beers and new ones.

In Wisconsin, the Great Dane is a brewpub, meaning a restaurant and bar that has a brewery on site. With the Japanese operation, LoBreglio said, his focus will be much more on packaging the beer.

“If you want to draw a comparison, we hope to be more like Wisconsin Brewing Company or Ale Asylum, Karben4, New Glarus, those types of breweries. That’s what we’re going to try and do. We’re going to be focusing less on restaurant operations,” he said. “Definitely a distinctly different model.”

Construction is set to begin in August or September in a former rice field with LoBreglio hoping to have beer on shelves throughout Japan by next April.

LoBreglio’s longtime friend, Shinji Muramoto, who’s from Sapporo, Japan, and owns Muramoto Hilldale, will serve as president, overseeing the brewery’s tasting room, which will serve food. Where in Madison, Muramoto does Japanese food with an American twist, there, he’ll do American food with a Japanese twist.

“He definitely wants to have a good chunk of the menu be a homage to Wisconsin,” LoBreglio said, adding that Muramoto has been trying hard to find someone to import cheese curds.

In the mid-90s, LoBreglio met Tetsuya Kiyosawa, through his brother, who’s a professor of Japanese studies at Oxford Brookes University in England.

Kiyosawa was passionate about becoming part of the industry and trained under LoBreglio for two years at the Great Dane Downtown. When he returned to Japan, he worked in the beverage industry, including at Yo-Ho Brewing Co., one of Japan’s largest craft breweries. At Great Dane Japan, Kiyosawa will oversee distributor relations, brewery productions and community involvement.

“He and I always remained friends and discussed the idea of doing a project together. This is the culmination of that,” LoBreglio said. “In theory, you could say it was first talked about in 1995.”

Into the game The brewery in Japan gained added strength when LoBreglio met Phil Dawson, a former Madison-area sports media personality who became a certified brewer and moved to Sendai with his wife, who was born in Japan.

Dawson, who has lots of connections to the Japanese craft beer scene, will be an assistant brewer.

Great Dane’s co-founder and president, Eliot Butler, is also an investor in the Japanese project.

The Great Dane produces about 7,000 barrels of beer a year, the majority of it sold in the brewpubs, LoBreglio said.

For the past five years, it has also been packaging its beer in cans and selling it throughout the state through Frank Beer Distributors. Four of its flagship beers and seasonal specialties are sold in grocery and liquor stores.

The tasting room at the Japanese brewery will offer 12 to 14 beers on tap, including Great Dane regular and specialty beers, similar to what’s offered locally.

Time to go

LoBreglio plans to live in Japan almost full time for the first few years. He said a lot of his friends and family have been expats, and it has always been on his bucket list to spend a good chunk of time in another country.

“Professionally, I am really excited as a brewer to have this challenge to go and create a new brand and a new flagship beer in Japan.”

He said he sees it as an opportunity to help the craft beer movement in Japan solidify and grow.

“Personally, I feel like Bilbo Baggins at the end of the ‘Lord of the Rings.’ I’m quite ready for another adventure.”

