Everyone has a favorite beer ingredient. This is the Beer Baron's

You probably have a beer ingredient for which you have a soft spot — one few and far between enough that you immediately stop scanning when you see a beer with it on the menu, or emphatically put into your cart, or tweet the “TAKE MY MONEY!” gif.
For me, that ingredient is wild rice, which is why I don’t tweet that all too often.
The beer that made me fall in love with liquid wild rice was Zizani, a brown ale from Titletown Brewing Co. I snapped a picture of this beer in December 2011 at the old depot brewpub — this was a few years before Titletown was bottling — during a visit home to see my folks in Green Bay.
I remember being struck by the unique, complex and relatively intense character best described as a kind of feral nuttiness — and how well that complemented the bready-caramel character of the hearty brown ale. My friends at Titletown told me it was so loaded with wild rice — which is not cheap — that it was an exceptionally impractical beer to make. However it did or didn’t pencil out, it was over-the-top delicious.
A few months later, Capital Brewing — whose brewhouse at that time was still helmed by Kirby Nelson — released Manoomator, a wild rice doppelbock that I remember liking but didn’t ring the bell for me quite like Zizani.
Since then, I’d only seen a few wild rice beers here or there, including a bottled version of Zizani — significantly toned down but still solid — called The Great Zizani in 2017.
Then, last year, I discovered my local taproom, the Wauwatosa outpost of The Fermentorium, had one called Manoomin. The name, like Capital’s Manoomator, references the Ojibwe name for the food that was so important to Wisconsin’s first residents.
Manoomin was a nearly perfect wild rice beer: that complex nuttiness layered on a relatively simple base beer I’d describe as an amber ale. I rarely repeat-buy seasonal or one-off beers, but I took home three or four four-packs of Manoomin during its late-fall/early winter run. (I didn’t review it here because it never got out to distribution.) Needless to say, I was bummed when I was told that Manoomin was not returning this year.
But just a few days after that crest had fallen, I learned that Nelson, a decade after Manoomator, was trying his hand again at a wild rice bock. These days, of course, he’s co-owner and brewmaster at Wisconsin Brewing Co., and it’s always nice to see him flex his bock muscles.
Bock Wild
Style: Märzen-style bock
Brewed by: Wisconsin Brewing, 1079 American Way, Verona
What it’s like: That “Märzen-style” here is key, evoking the amber lager so often called Oktoberfest here in America vs. the darker, more traditional bock. Wild rice aside, you might remember a (once) pretty dang good Kirby Nelson Märzen-style doppelbock called Autumnal Fire.
Where, how much: This six-pack of cans runs $9-$10 at your local bottle shop.
Booze factor: This style packs a punch — Bock Wild weighs in at a 6.8% ABV that’s not to be trifled with.
Up close: Pouring a gorgeous, clear deep amber topped with healthy white foam, Bock Wild surprises with a spicy black-pepper hop note foremost on the aroma. The wild rice doesn’t leap out of the glass there or on the palate, its modest nutty (and, here, fruity) notes instead intermingling with the Märzen-bock hybrid base. If you told me this was a slightly toned-down version of Autumnal Fire, I would nod and might not even put my finger on the wild rice. As much as I like beers that overdo the wild rice, this unquestionably works, the marriage of two venerable German beers carrying the day.
Bottom line: 3½ stars (out of 5)
Counting down the Beer Baron's top 10 beers from 10 years of reviews
No. 10: Epic Big Bad Baptist
No. 9: Dovetail Kölsch
No. 8: New Glarus Moon Man
No. 7: Miller High Life
No. 6: Lake Louie's Warped Speed Scotch Ale
No. 5: 3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer
No. 4: Great Lakes Chillwave Double IPA
No. 3: Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale
No. 2: Bell's Two Hearted Ale
No. 1: New Glarus Kid Kolsch
Got a beer you'd like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.