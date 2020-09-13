Drinkable Destinations offers virtual Oktoberfest

Drinkable Destinations, an organizer of local and international trips featuring beer and other fermented beverages, may not be able to take you to Germany this year, but it can simulate the Oktoberfest experience for you with its Virtual Vacations.

“Obviously it’s not going to be the exact same thing, by any means, but at minimum I think it will give people something to look forward to,” said Robyn Klinge, owner of Drinkable Destinations. “I think it will give people a break from COVID and what they’re doing every weekend.”

Virtual vacationers will receive a gift box containing essential tools and trinkets to set the scene for their experience. Klinge simulates the sights, smells, and sounds of the host country by incorporating decorations, a candle, and a playlist. A couple of items found in the Germany gift box are a tablecloth and a big liter stein.

A Virtual Vacation includes virtual beer tastings led by people in the host country. Virtual vacationers will be able to ask questions and interact with the host and with each other online. Beer for the tastings is available locally at Trixie’s Liquor Store, 2929 E. Washington Ave., or Garth’s Brew Bar, 1726 Monroe St.