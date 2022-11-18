Draft Queen: The perfect beers to pair with that Thanksgiving side dish

The most fun, food-inspired holiday is right around the corner and it would be a shame if I didn’t help you through some of the best food and beer pairings to happen to, well, food and beer in, let’s say, ever.

The thing with Thanksgiving is that all the typical side dishes play best with seasonally robust beer styles. With the higher sodium content — think all that butter, brine and processed meat — you really want a sturdy beer with some mellow malt sweetness to balance it all out.

Of course, for whatever drink you have in hand, you will want to accommodate for the juxtaposition of savory poultry seasoning and the warming nature of pie spice wafting throughout the house.

As I set my table and begin to graze on the charcuterie board that has been placed on the buffet, I can assure you I have something higher octane in hand to get me revved up. I want bitterness and texture, a chewy hop load and just enough pine sap to coerce me further into the holiday spirit.

Revolution Brewing’s newest specialty release, Imperial Anti Hero, is exactly what I want as my family starts to arrive for dinner. This double IPA is a beast of a beer but deceivingly thirst-quenching. At 10% ABV and undeniably their core IPA on steroids, this beauty takes me back to 2013, when West Coast IPAs, double IPAs and hops weren’t something to be reckoned with. Bitter or bust.

Imperial Anti Hero is dank and creamy, teetering the edge of American barleywine without the incessant malt load to back. But it is sneaky. Citrus, resin and an underlying musty, tropical fruit note bring the pour back to its IPA roots. It’s the perfect preamble to a gluttonous night.

Do as I do and get your party going with something as bold as those family conversations are sure to be and then reel it back in with one of these lovely beers at the dinner table.

Third Space Cranberry Gose, 4.5% ABV

Style: Fruited German-style tart wheat ale

Perfect Thanksgiving pairing: Stuffing

I know the salt seems counterintuitive, but it actually dries the beer out and adds an exquisite amount of spritzy texture that will help cut the richness of your meal. I adore this beer and love its fluffy, vibrant mouthfeel and mildly tart cranberry character. And the color!

The acid cuts the fattiness of the sausage and crouton-laden stuffing while the low-riding sweetness of the fruit ignites the rosemary and sage. Heck, try putting a little bit of the beer in your cranberry sauce as a water substitute to really amp up your celebration.

New Glarus Fat Squirrel, 5.8% ABV

Style: Nut brown ale

Perfect Thanksgiving pairing: Mashed potatoes and gravy

Ask any Wisconsinite who travels out of state for the holidays what they are most often asked to bring to their Thanksgiving Day celebration and I would wager that the most requested “please bring” item is New Glarus Spotted Cow. Sure, you can bring the Spotted Cow, but if you are going to schlep New Glarus across state lines, try Fat Squirrel instead.

Oh man, do I love a good brown ale with potatoes! The enticing, grain-driven hazelnut character that embodies Fat Squirrel helps relax the richness of the gravy but helps unhinge the sweetness of the butter that sits right below it. Not a gravy fan? Brown your butter for even more nuttiness and then take a swig of that Fat Squirrel!

Working Draft Le Pils, 4.6% ABV

Style: French-style pilsner

Perfect Thanksgiving pairing: Green bean casserole

Arguably the most controversial side dish to any Turkey Day feast, the green bean casserole can resemble anything from soggy, canned green beans in cream of mushroom soup with some French-fried onions on top to haricot verts topped with rehydrated Crimini and Shitake mushrooms and adorned with crispy shallots. I, for one, will take either. It’s green bean casserole.

What is less controversial is that Working Draft makes some of the best beer in the state of Wisconsin and everything they brew is, without a doubt, food complementary. I really like their French-style pilsner for this pairing. The herbal and spicy nature of the French Strisselspalt hop lends aromatics of bergamot, thyme, sage and hints of fennel, while the palate remains dry and crisp. Really, it is the best way to class up any kind of casserole.

Fair State Eternal Shrug, 6.66% ABV

Style: Black IPA

Perfect Thanksgiving Pairing: Pie — all of them.

Recently, I made the bold statement that the black IPA — or Cascadian IPA — is back and better than ever. I stand by this proclamation and rejoice every time I get my mitts on one. This style is beyond appropriate for the cold winter months with its devious dark color and complex malt and hop driven aromatics.

Eternal Shrug is a banger. The nose is dominated by nutmeg, clove and bakers spice while tasting notes are pure baker’s chocolate, anise and just a hint of spruce. A medium-bodied texture is backed by both roasted malt and hop bitterness and with a lower carb level the beer just glides over the palate. Apple pie, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, you name it. Throw a scoop of ice cream or dollop of whipped cream atop your slice and hold on.

Lastly, beer is like bread and bread goes with everything. Just don’t forget about the bread too. You will want that.

Gobble, gobble, Wisconsin! I am grateful for you readers and look forward to a very beery winter season.