Oh, spring time in Wisconsin — what a tease. One week it is absolutely gorgeous and you find yourself in shorts on the Terrace and the next comes at you like the third week of January; frigid air, a meddlesome wind chill and sleety snow.

Of course, this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. I swear I remember snow on my Graduation Day back in May of 2007. Snow. In the middle of May. Thank you, Mother Nature.

Despite the tumultuous weather, spring is a season of refreshment and growth — for beer too! Amid this environmental chaos we are experiencing and the hustle and bustle of seasonal beer releases — for instance, the Euro-centric Maibock or those more in tune with seasonal creep like the summery Bell’s Oberon and Leinie’s Summer Shandy already available — a handful of never-before-seen beers have made it onto retail shelf space and draft lines around town.

Here are four brand-new, non-seasonal beer releases that, unlike the weather this time of year, won’t take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Köld Kölsch

Fair State Brewing Co-op, Minneapolis

This brewery has yet to let me down. Foamers Lime pilsner that releases as soon as the weather warms is a favorite of mine and Legalize Big Doinks West Coast IPA with terpenes added for and extra dank aroma is just superb (and available now!).

Most recently, however, Fair State launched a new year-round beer meant for the everyday beer drinker and the fun that ensues over a cold 12-pack with friends.

Köld Kölsch-style ale (4.5% ABV) finds inspiration in the crisp offering that hails from Cologne, Germany, and pours a bright golden yellow and crystal-clear with a bready, malt-forward aroma characteristic of a strong pilsner malt base. The standout features of this Kölsch are the approachable nature and crushability that is gently encouraged by a soft citrus note and complementing hop bitterness.

Donna’s Pickle Beer

The newest venture to partner with Pilot Project Brewing, the fermented beverage incubator that originated in Chicago and has recently opened up a secondary location in Milwaukee is an odd one, but will no doubt find a cult following amongst the cheese curd and brat-eating population of Wisconsin.

Donna’s Pickle Beer (4.7% ABV) is co-founded by two alcohol and hospitality industry veterans, Scott Baird and Joshua Jancewicz, who met working together in San Francisco at the James Beard-nominated bar Trick Dog, owned and operated by Baird. Currently, this 16-ounce can is the one-trick pony that, according to the packaging, guarantees “you’ll relish every sip.” The story goes that a pickle-induced Donna, the mother of Jancewicz, kissed a beer-drenched Mick Jagger and the perfect pairing was born with more variations and packaging on the way.

The beer smells like pickle brine. Nothing more, nothing less. Zesty and bright dill aromatics with a tinge of acid tickle your nose hairs. The liquid is very bubbly and light-bodied. A mellow lager sweetness resonates up front but then disappears alongside clove and peppercorn spice and a noble hop herbal note. Brunch goers beware: your Bloody Mary just got the perfect sidecar.

Hop Reach IPA

Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Known for their Belgian-inspired wheat beer and other yeast-forward, delicately complex styles that may or may not see a coolship — a large, open-air tub used to spontaneously inoculate beer with yeast, as opposed to being purposely pitched by hand — Allagash rarely has a miss for both beer connoisseurs and newbies alike.

And, although innovation and inclusivity define the backbone of the brewery, the past few years have seen an explosion in novelty, both in new releases and packaging. Seconds to Summer Lager is an exceptional seasonal beer that debuted last summer and the introduction of core, seasonal and mixed 12-packs has ignited consumer convenience.

The latest new beer to hit shelves is one that is sure to unite hop heads and bitter beer aficionados in a world of unhinged, IPA glory. Hop Reach IPA (6.8% ABV) is medium-bodied and moderately carbonated like any classic American IPA should be, finishes with a resonating hop bitterness akin to the dankest of West Coast IPAs, but boasts a juicy, balancing, tropical fruit-forward aroma and flavor profile like those inundating the East Coast.

Green Torch

Half Acre Beer Co., Chicago

A staple on the North Side of Chicago, Half Acre isn’t afraid to change things up when an opportunity presents itself or when they feel a beer has run its course. RIP to Tuna extra pale ale and Fader German-style pilsner; two former flagship beers that were as uncomplicated as they were delicious. Fortunately, Tuna comes and goes as a special release out of the brewery.

With the increase of premium, craft lagers embracing the market, Fader was replaced with Green Torch lime lager (4.7% ABV) for a delicious addition to the smaller subset of easy drinking, fruited beer that doesn’t veer too far away from, well, beer.

Lime is a wonderful complementary fruit that doesn’t disguise the delicate nature of ingredients unlike so many other intrusive fruit additions do that turn beer into smoothies and desserts. Green Torch smells of fresh biscuits and marmalade up front; chewy dough, citrus and a touch of herbal spice transition on the tongue with a touch of fruity, sweet lime to finish.

Salud, Wisconsin. Cheers to new beer and bright, warm sun!