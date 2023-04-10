April in Wisconsin can only mean three things: Another snowstorm is just around the corner, graduation excitement is in the air and it has become more difficult to locate a Girl Scout for one more box of Caramel DeLites.

One of my favorite things about April, on the other hand, is seeing all the Easter candy on sale by mid-month. You know, because all of those boxes of cookies are now gone or in your freezer for emergencies.

Now is the time to stock up on all your favorite goodies because the seasonal candy releases are just about done until fall rolls around and Halloween candy hits. Cadbury Crème Eggs, pastel-wrapped candy bars and dare I mention my favorite: Jelly beans. And not just any jelly bean, but Brach’s Classic Jelly Bird Eggs.

I am a candy weirdo. I love candy corn in the fall too. I mix it with peanuts for a salty sweet snack that reminds me of my grandma — brewers, please don’t replicate this combo in a beer. Like candy corn, jelly beans are a chewy morsel of sugar that, come to find out, can really add to a pint of beer.

Therefore, I present to you, this seasonally appropriate palate party of fun and silliness.

Lemon

Nothing pairs quite as nicely with the acerbic nature of lemon than ripe, juicy berries. Throw your yellow jelly bean an assist by following it up with a swig of Delta Beer Co.’s Blueberry Blonde Ale (5% ABV) for a lemon blueberry muffin experience. The only thing that could enhance the moment is a fresh cup of bright, light-bodied, cherry fruit skin-forward coffee. Brunch is covered.

Lime

The sweetness of the green jelly bean dominates the zesty lime character, but that doesn’t mean the candy can’t sit nicely alongside a crisp beer for balance. Brewer’s Kitchen Tolo Tolo Mexican lager (4.2% ABV) is a great vehicle with its dry, bready malt character and mild spice-driven notes brought on by Tettanger and Motueka hops. Citra hops add just enough complementary citrus brightness to enhance the lime candy.

Grape

Going for the obvious connection with this purple candy: Peanut butter and jelly. Central Waters has a new Brewer’s Reserve release out and it just might be the perfect package for a grape jelly bean sidecar. Bourbon barrel-aged Reese and Desist imperial stout (11.3% ABV) is lusciously rich and grandiose with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla and peanut flour paving the way for barrel char and whiskey. Smell the peanut butter aroma, pop that jelly bean in your mouth, follow it with a taste of the beer and watch how the salty peanut and chocolate bitterness embrace the jelly bean sweetness.

Cherry

Let this little red droplet of chewy goodness imitate Wisconsin’s favorite cocktail garnish for a whirlwind of a beer experience. Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine vol. 5 (6% ABV) is a tropical, tart treat of a beer that is loaded with pineapple, orange and banana. Opt in on this tiki-esque sour beer that finishes like pineapple upside down cake once you eat that cherry candy.

Raspberry

In a similar fashion to the blueberry and lemon pairing mentioned above, this pink confection finds pairing bliss with balancing citrus notes. Vintage Brewing Co.’s Lemon Meringue Pie fruited sour ale (5.6% ABV) adds a bright lemon burst and a delightful carbonation that commingle with the raspberry sweetness. This combination begs for a small piece of white chocolate to finish the flavor journey.

Orange

Citrusy and sweet as it is bright, this little orange fruit bomb will conveniently take the place of that god-forsaken orange wheel that often accompanies unfiltered, fluffy wheat beers. Pop one of these beauties in your mouth the next time you enjoy a Lake Louie Sandy Cheeks pineapple hefeweizen (5.5% ABV). The sweet orange, zippy pineapple and ester-driven banana notes endorse a big taste of the tropics.

Vanilla pineapple

One of the more versatile flavors in the bag, this opaque white gem is the perfect accoutrement to the juicy fruit gum and sweet, fresh-cut grass character often found in farmhouse-style beer. If the style is your jam, grab a bottle of Supermoon Beer Co. Yarn (5.5% ABV) as this dry-hopped, mixed culture Grisette will complement with coconut, honey, stone fruit sweetness and a mellow drying tartness.

Licorice

If you are someone who enjoys these little black anise grenades as much as I do, try one alongside Company Brewing’s Capra Flora Maibock (7% ABV). The moderately toasted grain, sneaky alcohol warmth and spicy, herbal Hallertauer Mittelfruh hop load in this strong German-style spring bock is sure to find solace in the licorice sweetness of the black jelly bean.

