Draft Queen: Supermoon Beer Co. reminds us why craft is a key part of craft brewing

Really great beer is hard to make. Excellent beer is rare. It takes a particular set of skills — cue Liam Neeson voice — to produce a high-quality product.

Making beer isn’t just about writing recipes and throwing ingredients together in the brewhouse, though that is a fundamental part of the process. Superb beer relies on an understanding of ingredient nuances and palate profiles alongside the willingness to let the beer tell its maker when it is ready.

With Rob Brennan at its helm, Supermoon Beer Co. is harnessing exactly what it means to be an excellent beer maker by creating thoughtful, excellently executed products that showcase the depth and complexity of simple ingredients.

In a conversation with Brennan about where he is drawing inspiration from, he places a huge emphasis on advancements being made on the raw material side of beer.

“Yeast labs, hop farms and a handful of maltsters seem to be leading the charge in terms of real innovation that we as brewers become the beneficiary of,” he said.

Supermoon’s first release was back in November 2020 through an online preorder that prompted buyers to pick up their beer at Brennan’s work-in-progress brewery located in the heart of Milwaukee’s Bayview neighborhood.

The Beer Baron himself and I met up for this release and exchanged our excitement for the brand and had a wonderful conversation with Brennan about the state of craft beer. We shared a similar mindset as we stood outside the brewery with our newly acquired treasures excited about the future of Supermoon.

Several releases later and after enormous work on the brewery space, the model quickly transitioned from preorder pickups to the weekend popup beer garden currently in place. And here we are while we wait ever so patiently for the taproom buildout to be completed sometime this fall.

With a fondness for farmhouse-style beers, a strong predilection to barrel-aging, and a specific mindset, Brennan said, “we’re a neighborhood brewery, and it’s important to us to offer a nice range of drinkable, interesting beers for a local audience while retaining a focused and accessible point of view. Our core offerings will consist of rustic, old-world farmhouse style beer which is fermented, aged and blended from oak — as well as a range of drinkable beers with classic European and British sensibilities.”

This is music to the ears of any craft beer consumer looking for approachable, well-made beer from a brewery that doesn’t play into the gimmicky nonsense like slushie and milkshake IPAs a lot of breweries are prone to doing these days.

In the last few weeks, Supermoon has made its way to the Madison area and can be found in a handful of retail shops with thoughtfully curated beer programs: Longtable Beer Café, BarleyPop Tap and Shop, Steve’s, Brennan’s Market, and Funk Factory Geuzeria are good places to start your search. Here you will find a variety of combinations of seven recent bottle releases, all showcasing the simple complexity of really excellent beer.

Currently available in the Madison area:

Oaxen

(pronounced “oak-zen”) Abbey-style pale ale (For all you Orval lovers!)

Featherfarm

, farmhouse-style lager

Farn

, Belgian-inspired Brett Saison (For all you Saison Dupont lovers!)

Punchbowl Melange

, blended farmhouse ale with raspberries and tart cherries

Punchbowl Piquette

, table beer refermented on spent raspberries and tart cherries (think Rosé wine!)

Gloe

, mixed fermentation Saison with LaCrescent white wine grapes

Inside of Outside

, a New World hoppy Saison, collaboration with Hacienda Beer Co.

I recently had the privilege of opening a bottle of one of Supermoon’s first releases and it was breathtaking. Launchdown — a farmhouse-style raspberry beer showcasing black and red raspberries from the 2020 Wisconsin harvest — was released through the preorder and pickup model back in March 2021.

From the website regarding the beer, Supermoon said: “LAUNCHDOWN! Hell yeah. This beer was a joyous project. Let’s get right to it: despite its color, this is not a sweet beer. It has sweetness, but is fundamentally and intentionally dry. No lactose. No wacky s---. It features acidity, but isn’t what we would deem sour.”

This beauty was built using a blend of 10-, 12-, and 14-month neutral French oak-aged farmhouse beers treated with hundreds of pounds of raspberries in a Pinot Noir Puncheon — a large oak cask most often seen in wine aging.

The beer poured a vibrant ruby red with a mound of pinkish-white lacing foam atop the glass. The initial nose was pure, unadulterated raspberry. A second inhale allowed for a very slight underlying funkiness and Fig Newton-like character to shine through. The flavor profile followed suit with a lovely lemony brightness to balance out the juiciness of the ripe raspberry character.

The beer was not sweet. It was not sour. It was prickly on the palate, a little bit tannic from the raspberry skins and wood it was aged in, and had a lingering bitterness that encouraged another sip. The beer was beautiful.

Despite the current unavailability of this specific beer, I share this exceptional piece of liquid artwork because this is Supermoon Beer Co. in a nutshell. Real ingredients, true passion, and pure beauty in a glass. Go grab a bottle from Supermoon Beer Co., pair it with your favorite summer meal or people, and embrace the experience.