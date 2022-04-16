Draft Queen: Save the Earth! It’s the only planet with beer

Save the Earth! It’s the only planet with beer.

And that is exactly the point an assortment of local businesses is hoping will entice people to get out and support Mother Nature this upcoming Earth Day.

Ukraine beer collaboration Next weekend Wisconsin Brewing Co. in Verona is hosting a beer festival to raise money for Ukraine relief. Since its home country was invaded by Russia, Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, has become a focal point of the global beer industry by inviting brewers around the world to make its beers to show support for its home country, making recipes and label art available for five of its beers. Eleven Madison area brewers — Wisconsin Brewing, Delta Beer Lab, Funk Factory, Giant Jones, Great Dane, Grumpy Troll, Karben4, Lake Louie, Starkweather, Vintage and Working Draft — banded together to brew each of the five Pravda beers and other beers for the event. The so-called "Victory Series" also will be available at the participating breweries and in select bars. — Chris Drosner aka The Beer Baron

For the second year in a row, Honeybee Cannabis — a local beekeeper and cannabis purveyor specializing in Wisconsin honey and Wisconsin-grown hemp products for you and your four-legged pals — has collaborated with a local brewery to showcase a honey-infused beer to raise awareness of the importance of bees and to benefit two environment-friendly organizations: Henry Vilas Zoo and Clean Lakes Alliance.

“Pollinators, and most often honeybees, are responsible for one in three bites of food we take. They are arguably the most important species on the planet,” said Wade Woods, owner of Honeybee Cannabis. Although many grains used to make beer are self-pollinating and hops are pollinated by the wind, there is no doubt brewers depend on a healthy ecosystem.

This year, Hop Haus Brewing, home of Hashtag Hazy IPA and Plaid Panther Scotch Ale, rose to the occasion. With new head brewer Korey Stanberry at the helm, the beer dubbed Bee Better Have My Honey took flight and is set to debut at both Hop Haus taproom locations and around the Madison metro area on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.

To reel in every type of beer drinker, Hop Haus owner Phil Hoechst, Stanberry and Woods decided to make the beer a crowd-pleasing honey blonde ale with a pilsner malt base and a light body and mouthfeel. Not to mention, there is just something so welcoming about a honey blonde at the onset of warmer days.

Honey adds wonderful textural and aromatic sensory components to beer. It is sticky and sweet in most culinary uses, but because it’s highly fermentable, the addition of raw honey allows for a lighter and drier body, adding to the overall crispness of the beer and generally doesn’t increase overall sweetness. It also brings floral and earthy aromatic notes that evoke the very field the bees pollinated.

Bee Better Have My Honey is the epitome of what a sessionable — say, after yardwork — beer should embody: clean and crisp, refreshing and oh so satisfying.

If Honey Nut Cheerios existed in liquid form, this would be it. On the nose is a delicious dose of honey with an underlying floral note that plays off the toasted grain aromatics. The palate is dry and the beer tastes of cereal with just the slightest balance of hop bitterness and malt sweetness. The high carbonation enhances the delicate flavor profile and allows each sip to hit and then disappear, encouraging another. And another.

There is very little yeast expression. The beer is simply built to showcase the complementary nature honey has on a light-bodied, easy-drinking pint. And if this drool-worthy description of this limited-release beer wasn’t enough to convince you to seek out a pint next weekend, do it for the lakes; do it for the bees; do it for the animals.

Honeybee Cannabis, Hop Haus Brewing, Madison-based distributor General Beer and a handful of retail locations are donating a portion of the proceeds of Bee Better Have My Honey to Henry Vilas Zoo and Clean Lakes Alliance.

To join in the camaraderie and give back to their, quite literally, backyard, Olbrich Beer Garden is donating 100% of draft proceeds on April 22 to Clean Lakes Alliance. Looking to grab a pint and fish fry? Check out Silver Eagle Bar and Grill, SconnieBar and Jordan’s Big Ten Pub; each business is donating $1 per pint. Want to grab some for home? Highway 51 Liquor in McFarland is donating $1 per four pack.

Can’t make it out on Friday? Grab your pup and head out to The Boneyard dog park and beer garden on April 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. for their Pups for the Planet fundraiser featuring Honeybee Cannabis products and a Hop Haus tap takeover showcasing Bee Better Have My Honey.

Lastly, a final thought while we are on the “save the bees and lawnmower beer” train: Consider practicing No Mow May. Dandelions are a crucial food supply for honeybees and while most of us find them an eyesore on our pristine lawn, Woods asks you to be mindful for one month while the bees replenish both their populations and honey supply. Mother Nature will thank you.

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.