Draft Queen: One in Four is a call to action against domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this year Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee has launched a national, beer industry-wide effort to highlight awareness and raise funds for those affected by domestic violence by channeling energy into a hop-forward beer release.

This Third Space call to action is a collaboration among breweries across the United States, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) and beer industry raw material suppliers: Malteurop, Yakima Chief Hops and Blue Label Packaging.

Third Space began encouraging breweries to join the effort for its One In Four Midwest IPA beer initiative this past spring. The purpose of the movement was to not only raise awareness and money for survivors and those affected by domestic violence, but also to paint retail shelves purple in October as a visual reminder that this is an all-too-common reality for a lot of people.

The can art is as powerfully poignant as the beer name itself. The all-purple label reads:

One in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

20,000 phone calls are placed daily to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

Malteurop, headquartered in Milwaukee, along with Blue Label Packaging in Ohio and Yakima Chief Hops in Washington state, joined the effort by offering discounts on malt, hops and labels during a time when raw material pricing took a huge increase.

According to the news release, Third Space states: “Participating breweries are encouraged to donate proceeds to the NCADV or a local organization of their choosing that supports those who have been affected by domestic violence or intimate partner violence.”

Third Space plans to donate all profits of their One In Four release to the local Wisconsin organization, Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Now for the beer.

The website, oneinfour.beer, states: “On your coast-to-coast road trip across America you will at some point find yourself crossing into the Midwest. This approachable IPA is not too bitter, and not too sweet, just good old-fashioned Midwestern nice.”

The recipe calls for a strong pilsner malt backbone complemented by a touch of Munich malt for some added nutty character and wheat for texture. The hop bill combines dank and juicy tropical fruit-forward Simcoe with grapefruit-forward Idaho 7 and sweet berry flavor-driving experimental hop HBC 630.

While breweries are encouraged to use the recipe created by Third Space, some minor differences in technique, water, house yeasts used and variation of IPA are sure to keep beer drinkers on their toes or offer a fun side by side with different variations of the beer.

For instance, Amorphic Beer in Milwaukee made One In Four hazy and a bit more juicy with an extra addition of the sweet berry forward hop HBC 630 while The Explorium Brewpub decided on a cold IPA. Hop Haus in Madison added a touch of El Dorado hops to the dry-hopping schedule for an added juicy nectarine note to play alongside the HBC 630 sweetness and the Idaho 7 dankness.

If you are out and about in the Madison area, check out Delta Beer Lab as they are donating $1 per pint to the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services in Dane County. Beer is out now alongside releases from Hop Haus, Karben4 and Working Draft. Vintage Brewing is to release their One In Four soon.

Heading to Milwaukee for a taste of pioneer Third Space’s beauty? Don’t forget to swing by Amorphic Beer, Perspective Brewing or The Explorium for their cold IPA, dedicated to team member Victoria Aviles, who lost her life on May 14 to domestic violence; all One In Four releases out now.

Cream City collaborations releasing this month include Indeed (Oct. 11); 1840 (draft Oct. 12, bottles Oct. 14); Vennture (out now); and Black Husky (Oct. 22), which is donating proceeds to the Love > Hate Project.

Other Wisconsin breweries participating this October and available now are 3 Sheeps Brewing, which has chosen to donate proceeds to Safe Harbor Sheboygan, and Copper State Brewing in Green Bay, donating proceeds to Golden House. Collaborations are coming soon from Pearl Street in La Crosse (release TBD) and Sabbatical Brewing in Manitowoc, releasing Oct. 12.

Look out for one of your local, Wisconsin releases and give this beer a shot the next time you are in the mood for enjoying something a little hoppy while helping a good cause.

For more information or to register your brewery, check out the project website at: oneinfour.beer.